Qatar trip checks new Cricket Cranes’ approaches

The senior men’s national cricket team may have won hearts with the recent successful East Africa T20 Tri-Nation championship in Rwanda as well as the Africa T20 Cup glory in South Africa late last year.

However, the successes in the shorter code haven’t kept the game’s faithful away from demanding more.

The nation is still not over its shortcoming where the Cricket Cranes missed progression at the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League (WCCL) B to the next qualification phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup by a margin of Net Run Rate (NRR).

After a total 15 matches, Uganda (+1.062) was beaten to the top spot by Jersey (+1.541) after the third leg played in the Channel Islands in August.

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) now looks to reignite the quest for greater height in the 50-Over format by sending the Cricket Cranes on a Tour of Qatar over the next week.

“It’s an opportunity to go play some 50-over cricket,” said coach Laurence Mahatlane before the team’s departure to Doha yesterday.

“We have worked on different aspects of the game after last year’s disappointment (in Jersey) and we hope we can see how our new approach competes at international level.”

Uganda will play Qatar in a four-match Bilateral Series and the South African tactician Mahatlane has made three changes from the side which played in Rwanda back in December.

All-rounder Riazat Ali Shah has fully recovered from injury, anchor men Ronak Patel, who was the second highest run scorer at the WCCL B with 640 runs in 14 innings, and Alpesh Ramjani, all who missed the Tri-Nation Cup in Kigali are back.

Their return coincides with the absence of youngster Joseph Baguma who is away on school duty. Then, medium pace bowling duo of Emmanuel Hasahya and Bilal Hassun are unavailable and carrying family commitments respectively.

“We have a few youngsters who will be playing their first 50-Over competition and some experienced players coming back so the synergy between the two,” said Mahatlane.

Some of the youngsters include former teens' skipper Pascal Murungi, wicket-keeper Cyrus Kakuru and top-order batsman Ronald Lutaaya who competed at the ICC U19 World Cup in the West Indies early last year.

“I am very happy with the squad and looking for constant growth,” he added. Meanwhile, all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani who was fourth best with 21 wickets at the WCCL B misses out due to injury.

UGANDA’S SQUAD TO QATAR

Players: Brian Masaba (Captain), Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Ronald Lutaaya, Cyrus Kakuru, Cosmas Kyewuta, Roger Mukasa.

UGANDA’S TOUR OF QATAR

CRICKET CRANES’ ITINERARY

Mar 15: Arrival

Mar 16: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 1)

Mar 17: Rest Day

Mar 18: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 2)

Mar 19: Rest Day

Mar 20: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 3)

Mar 21: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 4)