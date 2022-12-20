Sesaazi historic feat lights up East Africa T20

Simon Sesaazi is leading the pack of positives that the senior national men’s cricket team has racked up thus far at the East Africa Tri-Nation Twenty20 tournament in Rwanda.

Kenya’s absence hasn’t dampened the mood as the Cricket Cranes have decimated hosts Rwanda and Tanzania in five T20 internationals played so far at the Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali.

And that has bordered on some decent yet unexpected shifts, with Uganda hitting 150 runs plus whenever it’s gone to bat first.

And therein has been Sesaazi’s moment. The opening batsman finally converted to a half-century in his fifth outing on Friday and the knock of 55 runs off 47 balls guided Uganda to a 97-run victory over Rwanda.

By the time his wicket fell at 116-6 after 16.2 overs, Sesaazi had become the first Ugandan batsman to hit 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

“It’s a dream come true,” remarked Sesaazi at the weekend.

He achieved that feat within a year, spanning 33 innings in 34 matches with the highest score of 78 against Papua New Guinea in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe during the ICC Global T20 World Cup Qualifier.

“I am so happy to be the first person to reach that score in Uganda cricket,” the 26-year-old said.

Sesaazi has kept this form for the last four years, since rediscovering himself after wobbling on his first major assignment at the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Malaysia.

A part of that journey had involved the Cricket Cranes clinching the Africa T20 Cup title in Benoni, South Africa back in September.

Of those 33 innings, he has scored nine half-tons, also making more than 20 runs in 13 other matches.

The left-hander had initially scored 34, 35 and nine runs in the previous three matches in Kigali, the other being washed out.



EAST AFRICA T20 TRI-NATION

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Uganda 185/9 Rwanda 100/10

(Uganda won by 85 runs)

Tanzania 39/8 Uganda Null

(Match washed out)

Uganda 168/9 Rwanda 35/9

(Uganda won by 133 runs)

Uganda 169/8 Tanzania 156/9

(Uganda won by 13 runs)

Uganda 153/7 Rwanda 56/10