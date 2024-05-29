T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Four

Tiger Ssesazi Finally Arrives

Nobody dared say it, but it was evident: Uganda’s camp had been somewhat unsettled.

Uganda’s leading run-scorer in T20Is, with over 2000 runs, Simon Ssesazi, was stopped from boarding with the rest of the team at Entebbe on May 22.

The reason? His UK visa was valid from June 8, while the rest of the team’s visas were valid from as early as May 16.

Ssesazi was guilty of not having critically checked his passport upon receiving it from TLS in Kamwokya.

The team traveled via the UK, hence the need for the British visa. Ssesazi, known by many monikers including "Alliance Boss" and "Tiger," took the long route through Amsterdam for a 50-plus hour journey, finally arriving Wednesday morning.

His sight at breakfast warmed many hearts and restored normalcy. His absence had been a loud yet silent secret. Not anymore!

Travelling Very Light

When you qualify for the World Cup, you break many ceilings as an association and fraternity.

Funding increases, and players gain more exposure in the build-up to the tournament. But there's even more in store! Travel is often in premier, business, or first class.

For the Cricket Cranes, whose journey lasted 48 hours and involved four different flights, it was a relief that they didn’t have to personally check in their baggage each time they disembarked.

The ground staff handled everything, and upon arrival in Trinidad & Tobago, no one needed to visit the baggage claim zone.

Everything was delivered directly to the team hotel, the Hilton. Qualify for the World Cup, and all you need to take care of is your hand luggage!

Venezuela Next Door

Indeed, Okutambula Kulaba (traveling is a beautiful eye-opener)! This realisation often comes when one starts to appreciate the geography lessons from high school.

Otherwise, what benefit could they be? Many Ugandans might reminisce about the seemingly pointless lessons on the Canadian Prairies, but looking at the world map now, it all makes much more sense.

Trinidad & Tobago lies very close to the northeast of Venezuela which is the home of some of the most beautiful actresses, like Patricia Velasquez from the 2001 blockbuster movie "The Mummy Returns."