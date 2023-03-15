Test of batting dynamism for Cricket Cranes

The senior national men’s cricket team has nurtured a strong bond with their Qatari counterparts.

In truth, new Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) general secretary Jackson Kavuma is largely credited for this. The Cricket Cranes’ arrival in Doha on Wednesday marks their third Tour of Qatar in five years.

The goal this time for the hosts over the four-match 50-Over Bilateral Series is to polish up for the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) Premier Cup next month, a build-up to the Asia Cup later this year.

For Uganda, it’s a chance to dust off their fabric of the longer format with the white ball as they have not played the 50-Over format since losing out on 2023 ODI World Cup qualification to Jersey via the Challenge League B in August.

That all starts with the first match of the tour at the University of Doha for Science & Technology (UDST). T

his facility is where the Swiss national football team trained during the Fifa World Cup and UDST is next to the where Argentina resided before they lifted that trophy last December.

Skipper Brian Masaba feels the side is in a happy place. “One of the strongest we’ve put out in terms of batting depth,” Masaba acknowledged before the team’s training session on Wednesday.

“The top order has got three or four options in each position, so it’s very dynamic. The middle order has options too, so it’ll be interesting to see who fits in where best.”

That batting cluster will test coach Laurence Mahatlane’s options on a less-than-a-year-old wicket which still has commendable bounce and is usually primed for an average 250 runs an innings.

Left-hander Simon Ssesazi became the first Ugandan to hit 1000 plus T20 International runs last year and he is tasked to replicate his form by opening the innings with Roger Mukasa.

Mahatlane will trust Ronak Patel, who was the second highest run scorer at the Challenge League B with 640 runs in 14 innings, will respectfully bat at three.

Alpesh Ramjani’s wagon wheel has been littered over the past few months and will anchor at number four with Kenneth Waiswa, Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah and wicket-keeper Cyrus Kakuru set to follow.

With the ball, pace man Juma Miyagi and spinning pair of veteran Frank Nsubuga and left-arm orthodox Henry Ssenyondo will be tasked to keep their economies tidy in the hot conditions.

UGANDA’S TOUR OF QATAR

THURSDAY - 9:30AM

Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 1)

University of Doha for Science & Technology

QATAR ITINERARY

Mar 17: Rest Day

Mar 18: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 2)

Mar 19: Rest Day

Mar 20: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 3)

Mar 21: Qatar vs. Uganda (50-Over Match 4)

Mar 22: Departure

UGANDA’S PROBABLE STARTING XI: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (Captain), Riazat Ali Shah, Cyrus Kakuru (Wicket-keeper), Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo