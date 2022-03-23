Tornado Bees get off the blocks with season boost

Tornado Bees started their National Men’s Cricket League with a tied match against Africa Cricket Club (ACC) at the University Oval in Kyambogo on March 20.

Tornado Bees posted 222 for 7 in 50 overs and will rue a missed chance after they allowed ACC’s Emmanuel Odeng (39) and Sadam Oyaga (42) to construct an 83-run stand for the 8th wicket.

They picked a point and can build on from there after bringing two sponsors on-board.

Meat One and Allied Health joined a handful of club members and well-wishers to table Shs 80m for this season.

“Sponsorship is a very big achievement in the club’s resource mobilisation and long term sustainability. A big chunk of club members and well-wishers’ contributions will be directed to players welfare and talent development of the club with two secondary schools,” said club secretary John Mpande.

The club has singled out Kibuli SS and Namilyango College as feeder schools for talent in a bid to build from grassroots. Away from the finances.