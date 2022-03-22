Wanderers atop league standings

Hattrick hero Davis Karashani got the match ball from Frank Nsubuga as Wanderers popped Ceylon Lions’ party with a five-wicket win over the latter on a day their opened up their brand new serene oval – The Serenity Park in Kamengo – to the cricket fraternity to go top of the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) Men’s National Cricket League standings with six points.

Wanderers recorded their third straight victory but it was their two returning ex-skippers, also national captains, Karashani and Nsubuga who were the architects of the victory that has made the other clubs realise that Sam Walusimbi’s troops harbour ambitions of winning a first league title since 2002.

After their captain Abu Seguya won the all-important pre-match toss, the hosts crumbled like a pack of cards under overcast conditions on a new wicket with veteran ace and Man of Match Nsubuga returning parsimonious figures of 2 wickets for a measly 4 runs in his 10-over spell that included seven maidens.

Grateful returnee

Karashani, who was returning to Wanderers for the first time in a handful of years, capped up the superb first innings for Wanderers with a spell of 3 wickets for 3 runs in 2 overs. The wickets were picked off three successive balls; bowling Lions’ top scorer Hasith Dilhara for 10, cleaning up Ivan Baidu’s stumps for a golden duck and David Eric Wabwire caught at silly mid-off for zero, too, to complete the hattrick.

“Great opportunity to get back on the field after a longtime and more special to do it for the return to the club that first signed and took a chance at me at only 13 years under Sam Walusimbi,” said Karashani, who captained Uganda for 10 years.

“The milestone makes the return special to do it in a big game with the fantastic side we have led by Frank (Nsubuga) that was extremely masterful today as always.”

The Ceylon Lions consolation was that they went down with a fight and managed to prize out five wickets in the impossible defence of their small target with Dilhara (2/14), Deus Muhumuza (1/6) and Baidu (1/11) standing out.

Stalemate

At the University Oval in Kyambogo, ACC were resolute in the pursuit of 222 set by Tornado Bees. Tornado Bees playing their first game of the season had new signing Jonathan Ssebanja, previously of Ceylon Lions, as their anchorman with 73 runs.

But ACC batted deep with an eighth wicket stand of 100 runs between Emmanuel Odeng (39) and Oyaga Sadam (42) ensuring the game was tied.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, Aziz Damani Development continued their good form as they dispatched ‘sorry’ Nile by 180 runs in Division II tie.