Uganda get reality check in Zimbabwe Tour Series

Uganda’s build up to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Finals, scheduled for Windhoek, Namibia this week, continued to offer a proper glimpse into what to expect as the Cricket Cranes won one and lost the other in a two-match series against Zimbabwe’s Under 25 Men under the floodlights at Harare Sports Club.

On Friday night, the Cricket Cranes’ dominance was overawing in their nine-wicket mauling of the Zimbabwe Under 25 in-front of their home fans.

Opening pace bowler Bilal Hassun continued to thrive with a four-wicket burst that cost just 14 runs as the Junior Chevrons collapsed for 128 runs and Uganda’s batsmen were both ruthless and relentless in the chase as they cruised home – 130 for 1 in 14.2 overs.

By the time Simon Ssesazi fell for 26 from 18 balls, Uganda were on 44 in 4.5 overs. The rest of the chase was a mere procession with Ronak Patel (62 off 48) and Roger Mukasa (35 off 21) smacking it to all corners.

Pegged back

But cricket is such a leveler. A batting paradise for Uganda became a nightmare of a playing surface for the visiting Ugandans who were given a dose of their own medicine as they got bundled out for 126 runs after captain Brian Masaba opted to bat first on Saturday night.

With Uganda trying out new combinations at the top, Simon Ssesazi (4) and Robinson Obuya (8) failed as a new opening-pair on the day. Zimbabwe U25 had three of Uganda’s wickets inside 8 overs with Riazat Ali Shah gone for 24 as the scoreboard read 45.

The rebuild for the Cricket Cranes never materialized as 83 for 3 soon became 99 for 7 as the hosts bowlers led by Mcgini Dube (3 for 31) and Takudzwa Chataira (3 for 28) left Uganda in a maze. A late knock of 27 off 19 from wicketkeeper batsman Cyrus Kakuru was the only highlight of the first innings but it turned out in vain.

And for the first time on the tour, Uganda’s bowling arsenal failed to make inroads as Zimbabwe U25’s top order made hay with a passionate dugout and fans urging them on.

Captain Brian Masaba snared two late wickets and paceman David Wabwire picked his first on the tour but they were all a little too late as Brian Bennet (41), captain Tony Munyonga (32) and Jonathan Campbell (22) sealed a remarkable seven-wicket victory for the hosts in 18.2 overs.

Uganda will either think that chopping and changing might not be the resolve after their new-look batting lineup and bowling arsenal struggled or want to quickly forget the result as a mere bad day in the office.

UGANDA’S TOUR TO ZIMBABWE

Results

Zimbabwe U25 128/10 Uganda XI 130/1

Uganda won by 9 wickets

Uganda XI 126/10 Zimbabwe U25 129/3

Zimbabwe won by 7 wickets