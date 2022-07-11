Uganda target ICC T20 World Cup ticket

The Cricket Cranes offered the Baby Cricket Cranes a guard of honour at Entebbe Airport on October 8 last year after the latter pulled off a heist to qualify for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 World Cup held in West Indies earlier this January.

It was a record of sorts as the Baby Cricket Cranes became the only sporting team in Uganda that has qualified for three World Cups, with only the Rugby Cranes 7s and She Cranes (netball) coming closest.

But whereas it’s the Baby Cricket Cranes that have scripted this piece of history, it is their senior counterparts that are the true brand ambassadors of the game as they’re fans’ favourites and forthwith the priority side out of no-less than five of Uganda Cricket Association’s national teams.

But beside huffing and puffing with mere sprinklings of success here and there since Uganda made its grand entrance to the international scene in 2001 at the ICC Trophy in Canada, the Cricket Cranes are not statistically fit to tie the laces of their juniors.

Tough storyline

But there is a chance of all that ‘cheap talk’ ending. It starts this afternoon at Bulawayo Athletic Club when Uganda meet familiar foes Hong Kong at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Travelling in Africa has never been easy and the Cricket Cranes will know that too well after this trip had them stay much longer at O.R Tambo International Airport





ICC T20 World Cup qualifier

TODAY

Jersey vs. USA 10am

Hong Kong vs. Uganda 2pm

Zimbabwe vs. Singapore 10am