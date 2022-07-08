Cricket Cranes take WC ambitions to Bulawayo

Playing at the World Cup is epitome of any athlete’s career and although it remains a hard feat to accomplish, the Cricket Cranes fly out to Zimbabwe for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup Global Qualifier daring to dream differently. At the eight-nation showpiece in Bulawayo from July 9-18, there are only two tickets to Melbourne, Australia for the ‘Holy Grail’ – something coach Laurence Mahatlane believes is achievable.

“We have set our KPI’s for different formats and I believe the boys are adjusting well to the different formats,” said Mahatlane. “We have worked hard the whole year in anticipation of this busy schedule so the key is to make sure we are fresh. The dream of reaching the World Cup is alive and we believe that we can make it come true.”

The Cricket Cranes will open their campaign against Hong Kong on July 11, lock horns with Papua New Guinea on the following day before wrapping up their Group B games against highly-rated Netherlands.