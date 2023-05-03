Victoria Pearls win Capricorn Series

There is something unusual yet sweet manifesting with the senior national women’s cricket team.

The Victoria Pearls are building a realm of confidence in Twenty20 International cricket. And probably, we could revisit it if they hold their glue intact for a while.

This all, after Uganda powered to its second T20I glory within a fortnight following a narrow three-run victory over hosts Namibia in the final to lift the Capricorn Quadrangular T20 Series in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Nail-biting final

Like the local fraternity that bit nails via the live feed some 4200km away, captain Consy Aweko and company overcame pressure from the sizable partisan crowd at the United Ground to defend 13 runs in the final over.

The Pearls held their nerve to defend their set score of 93-5, with eventual player of the match Stephannie Nampiina (0/17 in three overs) dotting on the final ball when Namibia’s Yasmeen Khan (40* off 52) needed a boundary to win.

That moment unlocked palpable emotion. As Namibians went numb, Nampiina got lost in the thick of the moment as the other fielders plucked out the stumps to calibrate rare delight in the Southern hemisphere.

“Our bowlers were really right on the money and the fielders really tried their best,” stated Aweko, moments before receiving the trophy.

A year ago, the Pearls played this tournament but lost all six matches to Zimbabwe and Namibia, something that sparked sulking and later soul searching, even at Uganda Cricket Association.

Victoria Pearls on fire

Yesterday, they racked up their fourth T20I cup in five Series and surely, they will be rising above 19th place on the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

“Congratulations Uganda, from the bottom to the top. We are glad that we are bringing the trophy home,” Aweko added.

Previously, Uganda had never beaten the Capricorn Eagles in five meetings and that run continued in Windhoek when the hosts won by eight runs despite Nampiina’s 4/15 as they set 94 all-out on Saturday.

Uganda however ended that run with a four-wicket win inspired by bats of Kevin Awino (28 off 48) and Phiona Kulume (20* off 23) to close the round-robin business on Monday, thereby setting up a similar contest for the cup final.

Eagles’ wings clipped

With the batting fragilities seemingly knocked off, Aweko beat her opposite Irene van Zyl to the toss and elected to bat first but Eagles were quite mean with 40 dots and two maidens from Wilka Mwatile (0/6) in the opening 10 overs.

And the scoreboard read 34-2 after the first ball of the 12th over when Awino (2 off 10) and Proscovia Alako (14 off 32) had departed and Kayleen Green proceeded to pick figures of 3/22 after she stopped Janet Mbabazi (18 off 27) and Nampiina (22 off 12).

The latter had clobbered two big sixes before her wicket fell at a more respectable score of 67-4 after 16 overs and Immaculate Nakisuyi added another big maximum as she top-scored with an unbeaten 28-ball 26* for a safer total.

Namibia seemed to run away early in the chase but at 27-2 after the first power play, the Pearls believed until they contained a troublesome Yasmeen.

“From losing all games last year, to winning this year! Great job,” Van Zyl credited the champions. Uganda finished with four wins and three defeats in total against the hosts, UAE and Hong Kong.

QUADRANGULAR CAPRICORN T20 SERIES

Final - result

Uganda 93/5 Namibia 90/4

(Uganda won by 3 runs)

UGANDA’S COLLATED RESULTS

Namibia 77/7 Uganda 79/6

(Uganda won by 4 wickets)

Uganda 98/10 Hong Kong 102/2

(Hong Kong won by 8 wickets)

Namibia 94/10 Uganda 86/10

(Namibia won by 8 runs)

Uganda 159/3 UAE 130/4

(Uganda won by 29 runs)

Hong Kong 68/10 Uganda 72/7

(Uganda won by 3 wickets)

UAE 120/6 Uganda 70/10

(UAE won by 50 runs)

TOURNAMENT’S BEST

Best Batter: Theertha Satish (UAE) 220 runs in 6 inns

Best Bowler: Kayleen Green (NAM) 13 wickets

Best Fielder: Gorases Mezerly (NAM) 12 dismissals

Best Wicket-keeper: Kevin Awino (UGA) 10 dismissals

VICTORIA PEARLS IN 2022

Capricorn T20 Series: Uganda lost the Series 6-0

Tour of Nepal: Uganda won 3-2

Kwibuka T20 Peace Cup: Uganda finished third (5-2)

Kenya Quadrangular Series: Uganda won 6-1

VICTORIA PEARLS IN 2023

Victoria Series: Uganda won the Series 3-0