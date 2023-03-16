Amateurs savour unforgettable MKO experience

Raymond Ekwamu and Allan Mugisha were the standout Ugandan golfers that participated in the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am presented by Absa at the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

On the day, the elite corporate-laden event embraced the texas scramble format – unlike the previous when it was played under the stableford full handicap format.

Texas Scramble is a form of competition in golf consisting of 3 or 4 players per team. Each player tees off per hole and as a group you then decide which of the shots you should take. Once you've decided which tee shot to take, all players retrieve their balls and take the second shot from the agreed position.

Rookie Ekwamu, who had Indian professional Shubhankar Sharma and the amateur pair of Kushil Nathwani and Jiten Pabari for his company contributed immensely for his team to finish sixth overall with 28-under on the day – thus 14 strokes more than what the winners returned (42-under).

Seasoned Ugandan golfer Allan Mugisha was also a vital cog in his team that comprised Spanish pro Adrián Otaegui Jaúregui plus Kenyans James Nchichu and Godfrey Wamboa as their foursome returned a similar 28-under.

Understanding the game



“It was nice to rub shoulders with the pros. It gives you an understanding of the game better. It was my first time to play at Muthaiga and the course was challenging. It’s an experience I would recommend to anyone. We thank our sponsor Absa who also made it possible for us to play other courses like Sigona, Vet Lab and Royal Nairobi. Sigona was really beautiful and the best of them all,” said Ekwamu about his stay in Kenya.

Mugisha chipped in; “It was a well organised event and we thank Absa for giving an incredible opportunity. The experience of playing inside the ropes with accomplished golf pros is every amateur golfer's dream. I look forward to next year's event.”

Absa Executive Director David Wandera who led the delegation was able to play at several other clubs alongside Herbert Kamuntu, Andrew Arinaitwe, Harry Hakiza, John Katto, Peter Mujuni, Yunus Baale, Edrine Wasike Angelo, Aloysius Bingi, Bernadette Musanabera, Paul Rukundo, Emmanuel Wamala and Wu Weiling among others couldn’t hide his excitement.

Experience of excitement

“The MKO was a wonderful experience. It showed me that we have good talent in East Africa. I had the special delight of watching Ronald Rugumayo (Ugandan pro) sink his hole in one, along with the excitement that followed. It reminded me that anything is possible and am glad that as Absa Uganda we are part of that experience, of bringing people’s possibilities to life,” remarked Wandera.

The foursome of Dutch pro Wil Besseling, Francis Wambua, Carl Wambasi and Judy Wanjiku picked top honours at the one-day event with an impeccable return of 42-under.

Each member of the winning foursomes from the morning and afternoon competitions got a standalone bag, the runners-up got trolleys and the second runners-up picked hold-on bags.

Some other notable amateurs that took part in the event include; World Rugby icon Collins Injera whose team finished seventh overall with a score of 27-under and Capital FM’s Joe Muchiri (26-under). The amateurs had the time of their life.

