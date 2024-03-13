Angu’Deyo appreciates UGC, looks to more members

Wendy Angu’Deyo admits her first year as the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) lady captain wasn’t an oatmeal.

She feels she owes it to the fraternity for successfully completing her first year in office at the Kitante club.

“I enjoyed my first year and I have grown into the role,” she said yesterday. The morning at the UGC clubhouse terrace was filled with praises for Angu’Deyo during the occasion to launch the UGC Lady Captain’s Prize tournament.

A field of 200 players is expected to gather at the par-72 course to celebrate Angu’Deyo’s first year in office. “I am delighted with the support and appreciation received from golfers in my first year in office,” the humbled handicap 11 player stated.

“This is a voluntary role. So if you do not have the support of the golfers, then it is difficult. Ideally I should be handing over, I am here as the lady captain for one more year.”

Angu’Deyo, who joined UGC in 2017, is proud of her achievements. “I was able to bring in about 30 new members in our section and by the end of the next year, I hope we can double that number,” she added.

She then announced her newly elected members on the UGC Ladies committee including vice lady captain Sarah Nduhukire, honorary secretary Hon. Patience Nkunda, treasurer Berna Musanabera and competitions secretary Flavia Namakula.

Angu’Deyo’s day is bankrolled by KCB Bank who announced a Shs8m cash contribution. “We have been part of the golf journey for so many years. We are happy to be a part of a sport that promotes growth of people, especially women,” said KCB’s Marketing Manager - Corporate & Business Sylvia Nashuha.

Meanwhile Kenya Airways country manager Felix Mwangangi announced two air tickets for the best players with the overall winner having a chance to choose their destination: either of Nairobi, Mombasa, Johannesburg or Cape Town.

“We are proud to be in partnership with UGC. We’ve been partnering for the last 14 years and we are not about to stop,” said Mwangangi, adding that the second air ticket “will be heavily discounted.”

Orchard Interiors, Uganda Breweries Limited under new brand Whitecap Crisp, Gorilla Heights Lodges and Crown Beverages with brands Pepsi and Aquafina are the other sponsors.

UGC LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE

TOURNAMENT DETAIL

Date: March 16

Field Expected: 200 players

Format of play: Medal (full handicap)

Venue: Uganda Golf Club

Course: Par-72

Lady Captain: Wendy Angu’Deyo

CAST OF UGC LADY CAPTAINS

2023-25: Wendy Angu’Deyo

2021-22: Grace Kabonero

2018-20: Anne Abeja

2016-17: Dr Mary Ochieng

2014-15: Katy Kabenge

2012-13: Agnes Konde

2010-11: Eva Magala

2008-09: Fancy Ogweng

2007: Cecilia Lwanga

2005-06: Jennifer Opio

2003-04: Jolly Karemera

2001-02: Grace Obua