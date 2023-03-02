Babirye attempts maiden Entebbe Ladies Open crown

Irene Nakalembe’s grip on the Entebbe Ladies Golf Open trophy only got loose after she turned professional at the start of 2022.

Nakalembe departed with a record seven straight titles and Peace Kabasweka beat the field by three strokes at the par-71 course last year.

With Tooro’s golf queen Kabasweka out of the country, it means a new face will inevitably lift the crown again when a field of 84 ladies starts their quest for glory over 36 holes.

The top pick in the field is Martha Babirye. The reigning Uganda Ladies Open is hoping to click the right boxes and add this elusive crown to her cabinet.

She has been practising in Kenya since winning her third Uganda Open in October. “The Entebbe Ladies Open is on my list as I will be visiting Kenya frequently because of the competitions,” Babirye said of her 2023 targets.

“I haven’t won Entebbe yet because it’s not my home course. I have been practicing so hard for it. The plan is to keep my normal routine and I am expecting the best,” added Babirye.

The twin will face competition from the local cast comprising the experienced Eva Magala and Gloria Mbaguta.

There is a rising breed of players such as Mackline Nsenga, Meron Kyomugisha, Resty Nalutaaya and Wendy Angudeyo.

For the foreign crew, it is the Kenyan entry in Margaret Njoki, who finished third at last year’s edition that will aim to go higher on the leaderboard.

A special kitty by Entebbe lady captain Jovia Tugume is on offer for the two lady professionals Nakalembe and Flavia Namakula.

The field will grow to 200 players on Saturday when the subsidiary categories get filled up.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON CHALLENGE

NOTE BOOK

Edition: 13th

Expected Field: 200

Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

Partners: KCB Bank, Pepsi, Uganda Airlines, Britam Insurance

Defending champion: Peace Kabasweka