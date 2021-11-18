Babirye chases Open hat-trick

Shown Love. Babirye wants to emulate Flavia Namakula by winning three titles in a row. Photo/Eddie Chicco

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Back-to-back-to-back. After winning the precursor event at Kitante last weekend, Martha Babirye is confident that she can emulate her idol Flavia Namakula with claim a hat-trick of titles when the 71st Uganda Ladies Open tees-off in Entebbe today.

There was a moment when golf in the country oddly went silent after a lockdown by President Yoweri Museveni was enforced in June.
The fraternity has lost time owing to the ramifications of the coronavirus and Uganda Golf Union (UGU) is now attempting to make the most of the last days of the year to savour something substantial.
So the game will certainly hope to fully regain its mojo when the five-in-one Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open tees-off with the 71st Ladies Open at the Entebbe course today.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.