Basiima steals show at Entebbe’s Grand Tee

Bridget Basiima waited long for her moment. After a year of hard work and commitment, she waited long into the early hours of yesterday to be crowned as the overall winner of the Grand Tee of Tees tournament presented by MTN at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

On an unusually long evening at a new yet elegant 19th hole set-up, the prize giving went long into the night after a field of more 230 players took to the par-71 course, Basiima winning with a score of 64 nett on count-back after playing off handicap 14.

The occasion controlled by emcees Malaika Nyanzi and Innocent Kihika was disrupted by a downpour and Basiima only received her catalogue of prizes from MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge at about 12:29am.

“The round was fine. The first nine was challenging,” a happy Basiima said after EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi announced she had won a three-month Wakanet fibre premium worth Shs885,000 from MTN, a Mateview SE smart monitor and nova 10 pro smart phone from Huawei, an iconic Gazoo racing-jacket and one-year Toyota vehicle service from Cfao Motors among other items from Absa Bank.

She did not score a birdie during her round but Basiima was consistent with 12 pars, five bogeys and one double-bogey on par-4 Hole No.5.

“After, I think my fellow golfers I was playing with gave me a calm game. My woods failed so I had to divert to only the irons. My putting was superb and the driving went well,” added the player who started golf aged 16 while at Entebbe Secondary School.

About half-an-hour later, Basiima again was crowned as the best 2023 female player in the Order Of Merit (OOM) of the Entebbe MTN Monthly Tee events, receiving another package of prizes.

Only 10 ladies were rewarded in the OOM, having played a minimum eight of the 12 events. Michael Monne was the men’s best player over the year, taking home a GT3 watch and a nova 10 pro smart phone from Huawei plus more goodies from Cfao and Absa.

EGC honoured former club chairman Emmanuel Mugamba for his dedicated service to the club, highlighted by a 21-year sponsorship from Gauff Consultants for the JBG Open, which used to be played every October until 2019.

The night also had EGC display fireworks to close a rather busy year before songbird Winnie Nwagi entered guests, who honoured the dress code sapeur style from French-speaking central and west Africa.

MTN GRAND TEE OF TEES

DECEMBER LEG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Bridget Basiima 64 nett c/b

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

A: Richard Oloka 67 nett

B: Enock Nuwagaba 71 nett

C: Saidi Kirarira 64 nett

D: Richard Mugisha 76 nett

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

A: Moureen Okura 73 nett

B: Diana Nabukenya 69 nett

Seniors Winner: Sean Kinsella 72 nett

Guest Winner: Bruce Aijuka 64 nett c/b

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Twinemanzi Tumumbweine

L: Peace Kabasweka

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Daniel Opwonya

L: Peace Kabasweka

ENTEBBE MTN MONTHLY TEE

2023 ORDER OF MERIT

TOP FIVE - MEN

1 Michael Monne

2 Luwum Adoch

3 Peter Apell

4 Jacob Byamukama

5 Samson Agamile

TOP FIVE - LADIES

1 Bridget Basiima

2 Moureen Okura

3 Maxi Byenkya

4 Diana Nabukenya

5 Venessa Peris