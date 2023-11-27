Byenkya strikes delight at Entebbe Monthly Tee

For long, victory at the MTN Monthly Tee leg for the month of November at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) had Maximilia Byenkya in sheer wonder.

She struggled to come to terms as EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi announced her as the overall winner from a field of 125 players after returning a score of 65 nett off handicap 16 at the par-71 course.

Byenkya received a loud roar in awe upon announcement before being rallied on by her friends Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa, John Basabose, Hannington Mpima, Suubi Kiwanuka and Peter Apell on Saturday night.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Byenkya after being coerced by the warm 19th Hole gathering.

“I started with an eight (triple-bogey) and I was like I am going to play very bad golf. I then got par, par and they started flowing.”

A governance specialist, mentor and life coach with experience spanning over 20 years, Byenkya produced a solid round with a priceless birdie on par-3 Hole No.12 and eight pars on Holes No.2, No.3, No.4, No.9, No.10, No.11, No.16 and No.17.

“It was really nice and I enjoyed myself. I don’t know what helped me play well. It’s just one of those days when your game is on,” she said after receiving her trophy from her fellow EGC Trustee Edward Kabuuchu.

“My driving was good. Usually, I have been chipping badly recently but today, it was on point,” added the Pinnacle Security general manager.

The day’s other winners included seniors’ best Richard Mucunguzi with 70 nett, Mbarara Sports Club’s Peter Atwine was the guest winner 65 nett while Rukia Nalwoga was the best lady with 67 nett.

ENTEBBE MTN MONTHLY TEE

NOVEMBER LEG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Maximilia Byenkya 65 nett

Seniors Winner: Richard Mucunguzi 70 nett

Guest Winner: Peter Atwine 65 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

GROUP A

Peter Apell 70 nett

Andrew Baguma 71 nett

GROUP B

Luwum Adoch 67 nett

James O’Sullivan 69 nett

GROUP C

Apollo Segawa 67 nett (c/b)

Louis Tumukunde 67 nett

LADIES

Rukia Nalwoga 67 nett

Peris Venessa 72 nett