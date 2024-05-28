Consistency gives Plenderleith early Serena63 Series lead

David Plenderleith lives within the estate bordering the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

However, he didn’t think that proximity would seamlessly convert into a cumulative lead of the Serena63 Golf Series.

At the weekend, the 70-year-old was crowned as the Series’ leader at quarter way stage in the order of merit ranking by title sponsors I&M Bank at the marina house of the par-72 course.

By the end of the day’s round on Saturday, Plenderleith was leading with 179 points, 16 clear of his next challenger Duncan Kaggwa.

“I am not surprised to be the leader of the series because I have been one of the most consistent players,” Plenderleith said after his recognition from I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow at the podium.

“I am privileged to be living in this estate and that gives me the privilege to play at any time I want,” he stated. He has accumulated the total over five rounds thus far.

“This event has really been great to the members because it gives us a reason to play regularly,” the seasoned golfer added.

Plenderleith, who won the overall title last year, is leading a 70-player list with Leena Halai in third place after amassing 147 points.

The list has a number of other players with triple-digit points including John Byabagambi (134), Jadu Patel (118), Gloria Nanyonga (108), Sahil Halai (107), Kato Ssebbaale (101) and Maria Odido (100).

On the day, the event doubled as the club's Monthly Mug competition and it was handicap nine player John Muchiri who was the best player with a score of 74 nett.

That’s notwithstanding Ruth Mugisha who won the guest winner prize with a score of 68 nett off handicap 34.

The next leg will happen on August 10 with the grand finale set for November 10.