Cwinyaai embarks on ambitious 2024

Uganda captain Joseph Cwinyaai won all his four rounds at the just concluded Victoria Cup but his and teammates' efforts were not enough as Kenya took the trophy home despite the two countries sharing spoils.

The East African neighbours squared on 11 points apiece at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club at the weekend but Kenya took the trophy back to Nairobi by virtue of the visitors being defending champions as per tournament regulations.

But Cwinyaai, whose winning partnership included Andrew Ssekibejja and Joseph Kasozi, now wants to quickly put that behind him to focus on what promises to be the Tooro-bred golfer and 2021 Uganda Amateur Open champion’s busiest calendar year yet.

“This year I want to play as many tournaments outside the country as possible,” Cwinyaai told the Daily Monitor, “I want to give myself the best chance at major tournaments on the continent.”

13 foreign tournaments

Cwinyaai is targeting to play at least 13 tournaments outside Uganda this year, with the majority of them in Kenya and some in South Africa. His very first is a continental championship in South Africa this month.

Cwinyaai and 2022 and 2023 Uganda Amater Open winners, Ssekibejja and Godfrey Nsubuga, will feature in the inaugural Africa Amateur Championship, which will be played at Leopard Creek, South Africa from February 21st to 24th.

“I’m excited about the opportunity and I’m looking forward to experiencing it all and learning more,” said Cwinyaai.

Home of champions

The championship will feature 72 men from the Africa region competing in a 72-hole strokeplay format with the winner receiving an exemption in The 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

An invitational event for 20 elite women from the region will also be held at the venue during the week of the championship.

Leopard Creek, venue for the inaugural tournament, has hosted the Alfred Dunhill Championship since 2004, whose major champions include Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel.

Pathway for African golfers

Announced last year, this new championship complements existing amateur championships jointly organised by The R&A in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The organisers hope the tournament will enable players from Africa to play at the highest level, as well as create a pathway for African golfers to develop and become an inspiration for others to follow.

The championship will also build on an Africa High Performance Programme established last year by The R&A and delivered to players and coaches in African countries as part of a wider effort to develop golf and provide support to players aspiring to reach elite levels of the sport.

While he will play the 2024 Uganda Open later in the year and any significant tournaments in Uganda whenever his schedule allows, Cwinyaai will spend most of his time crisscrossing Uganda and Kenya after his South African trip.

His foreign schedule reads like the Windsor Classic, Muthaiga Open, Kenya Amateru Matchplay and Strokeplay Championships, Karen Challenge and Malindi Open among others. A sure fully packed dream year for a Ugandan amateur golfer!

Targeted 2024 events outside Uganda

Feb 21-24: Inaugural African Amateur Open, Leopard Creek, South Africa

March 1-3: Windsor Classic, Nairobi

March 8-10: Muthaiga Open, Nairobi

May 17-19: Ronald Marshall & Tobby Gibson Trophy, Kenya

May 31 - June 2: Coronation & Bender Trophy, Nakuru

June 14-16: Ruiru Open, Kenya

July 11-14: Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship, Sigona

August 1-4: Kenya Amateru Strokeplay Championsip, Nyali

August 16-18: Karen Challenge, Karen

September 20-22: Malindi Open, Malindi

October 4-6: Nandi Bears Open Shield

October 25-27: Tea Fields Trophy, Kericho

November 15-17: Manchester Salver, Eldoret

Victoria Cup 2023 results

Day 1

Round 1 – Foursomes: Uganda 1-3 Kenya

Round 2 – Four Ball, Better Ball: Uganda 1.5 – 2.5 Kenya

Day 2

Round 3 – Foursomes – Washed out

Round 4 – Four Ball, Better Ball: Uganda 3.5-0.5 Kenya

Day 3

Round 5: Singles – Uganda 5-5 Kenya

*Cwinyaai won all his four rounds*