Cwinyaai tees-off 2023 to bright start with Venus Open

Joseph Cwinyaai started his golf chapter of 2023 on a high by emerging as the overall winner at the Venus Open played in Fort Portal at the weekend.

The event, which got off the countrywide Tusker Malt Golf Series, had Cwinyaai beat the field by strokes after returning a level-par score of 70 gross at the Tooro course.

“I kept playing regulation in the tough conditions since the course was dry,” Cwinyaai remarked.

“And it being my home course no one dares me there be it any professional,” the national team captain added.

Cwinyaai is looking to a future in the professional ranks following a perfect start to the year. His round comprised a stellar eagle on the par-4 Hole No.10 and two birdies on par-5 Holes No.4 and No.18.

It could have been better for the 2021 Uganda Amateur Open champion had it not been bogeys on par-4 Hole No.11 and the short par-3 Holes No.5, No.8 and No.14.

“I plan on going to the United States of America to further my studies and up my game and never know might end up turning pro from there if all goes well in the next six months,” he added.

The handicap +4 player Cwinyaai finished two strokes ahead of a rejuvenated Frank Mugisha while Titus Okwong was third with three-over 73.

Meanwhile, Judith Komugisha and Lilian Koowe were the best gross female players with respective scores of 75 and 84.

The Kagombes Charles and Edrae were the best players in the seniors’ category at the Series which is set to revamp member clubs under the Uganda Golf Union.

“The vision is to make golf more accessible to people and more inclusive so that everyone that has passion for the game can play,” said Tusker Malt regional sales manager Jasper Otim.

“It is tournaments like these that lay the groundwork toward what we are trying to achieve,” he added.

TOORO VENUS OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Joseph Cwinyaai 70

2 Frank Mugisha 72

3 Titus Okwong 73

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner: Joseph Cwinyaai 70 gross

Seniors Winner (L): Edrea Kagombe

Seniors Winner (M): Charles Kagombe 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: George Kahihura 72 nett

B: Eriah Byaruhanga 72 nett

C: Polly Rwandekeye 70 nett

LADIES

A: Robin Angom 75 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Janet Kabayonga

M: Godfrey Nsubuga

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Judith Komugisha