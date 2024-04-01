Drani ends winning drought at UGC’s Mug of Mugs

Bob Drani admits it’s been a while since he stepped onto the podium at a golf event in the country.

And when such happens, experience coupled with patience comes to the fore. Drani couldn’t exactly recall the last time he won an event.

But on Saturday, he was humbled after he was crowned as the overall winner at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Mug of Mugs presented by Stanbic Bank at Kitante.

Playing off handicap 16, Drani returned a score of 63 nett to floor a field of 152 players at the par-72 course.

“It’s been awhile without winning but today, here I’m leading the entire month,” a delighted Drani said moments after picking his prize from Stanbic Bank Head of Affluent Banking Arthur Kiwanuka.

“This month’s Mug challenge was very inspiring and gives me the zeal to keep pushing on both the front nine and back nine,” Drani said. “It’s been a while since I won but even those with drought, the rain will come,” he added.

The UPDF golfer dropped just six strokes across his entire round; producing two birdies on par-5 Holes No.3 and No.13 and with eight pars, Drani was in unmatched territory.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank head of personal markets Israel Arinaitwe nearly baked and ate his own cake because; he emerged as the best men’s Group B player with a score of 68 nett.

STANBIC UGC MUG OF MUGS

Overall Winner: Bob Drani 63 nett

Guest Winner: Gurtej Singh 60 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Alexander Kasendwa 68 nett

B: Israel Arinaitwe 68 nett

C: Kim Hyung Sul 68 nett

LADIES

A: Lydia Mutesi 75 nett