Electro Mug brings back life to Uganda Golf Club

The lockdown and aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic left a strain not just on the economy but also on the sports lovers’ faces more so the elite ones like the among golfers.

Despite being the first sport to be allowed back on the fields of play when stringent curfew rules were relaxed by President Museveni, golfers neither really found their groove nor did their individual games catch fire.

Games were played under curfew rules and 19th hole – what every golfer lives for – never happened in full throttle with the players having to shower from home and only take a quick bite at the clubhouse or else risk facing the law.

But on February 26, Uganda Golf Club (UGC) rewinded the clock with Acting Captain Dr Alex Coutinho exclaiming; “good times are back like they have never been gone”, on a day the monthly Mug competition returned with February edition with a cocktail of sponsors led by Tusker Malt Lager, Crown Beverages, Case Hospital and a host of individuals.

Storm is over

“Covid has been a big challenge in the last two years. We are excited to be back and especially that the night economy is fully open. When we play golf, we want to do well on the course but also socialize in the evenings. This Electro Mug is power packed to ensure golfers dance and socialize, too!”

The Electro Mug had part of the club house turned into a discotheque with flashing lights and revellers enjoying cocktails on the house and subsidized prices on the Uganda Breweries products.Kitante indeed felt at home with Jackie Kamunyu taking honours of the best round on the day with a return of 66 nett to sweep the women’s Group A by four points.

“I had a challenging start with a 10 on the par-5, No.1 and my playing partner Mukiibi laughed at me. But I assured him that that was the last bad score he was going to see from me in that round, and the rest is history,” said the handicap 19 lady golfer.

