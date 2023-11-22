Entebbe powers to Inter Club Challenge title

Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) is carrying bragging rights after retaining the Inter Club Golf Challenge title.

The oldest golf club in East and Central Africa celebrated long into the weekend after they maximized home advantage in the final leg at the par-71 course to coast to a total 1100 points and win the trophy ahead of Kigali Golf Club (KGC) and Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

“We had to rally guys and tell what we were chasing,” EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi told this paper after leading the celebrations on the day christened by NCBA Bank.

The 19th hole party got charged after Walusimbi hoisted the trophy, majority taking to the dance floor and in ecstasy orchestrated by Hannington Mpima, Andrew Kibaya, Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa, Annette Nakiyaga, Andrew Baguma and Ronald Osekeny.

There had been a spark earlier triggered by emcees Peter Igaga and Innocent Kihika who presented two birthday cakes for the lively Kibaya and Nakiyaga.

Trailing KGC by 45 points after the first leg in Rwanda capital Kigali earlier in the year and then the second leg played at UGC in Kitante on Friday, Entebbe overturned the deficit by scoring 376 points at their own course.

The scores were truncated from a 224-man field with each club’s best 10 individual scores being considered. Entebbe’s best player was Enock Nuwagaba with 42 points but Mukasa was superb with 39 points off handicap 13.

“I was inspired (to play well) because it was my friend Kibaya’s birthday,” a thrilled Mukasa said. His round had eight pars.

“We got the troops together and set the target. We sought for an average of 36 points,” Walusimbi explained the road to victory.

The event was bankrolled by NCBA, inevitably taking on black and white colours.

"We have invested over Shs60m in sponsorship and activation because golf matters deeply to NCBA. This is because, just like the sport, the bank believes in precision, strategy and the pursuit of excellence,” stated NCBA CEO Mark Muyobo.

The event was graced by about 40 players from KGC and Kabale Sports Club.

INTER CLUB GOLF CHALLENGE 2023

OVERALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Entebbe 1100 points

Kigali 1099 pts

UGC 1051 pts

ENTEBBE LEG - BEST PLAYERS

UGC

Jimmy Byaruhanga 35 pts

Elis Katwebaze 35 pts

George Nkya 34 pts

ENTEBBE

Enock Nuwagaba 42 pts

Paul Kalema 39 pts

Elly Mukasa 38 pts

KIGALI

Mellisa Ishimwe 37 pts