Etienne, Tugume triumph at Ugandan Irish Open

Marin Etienne is happy and enjoying his retirement. The man of Canadian descent got his Easter weekend after he emerged as the overall winner at the Ugandan Irish Open at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) on Saturday.

The 62-year-old smiled at his trophy after he returned 42 stableford points off handicap 19, sizing down the challenge from a field of 139 players on the par-71 course.

“I played a two-ball 18 holes in two hours and 30 minutes. I love playing early and quickly. Once in the rhythm, I only need to concentrate to stay in it,” a happy Etienne told this paper.

“My teeing off was slightly off as I was hitting fades instead of my regular draw. But that's probably because I hadn’t played in over two months recovering from a shoulder injury.

“This was only my second time playing since. But the rest of my game was quite on point, most of my approach shots and particularly my putting,” he said.

At the event graced by chief guest Irish Ambassador Kevin Colgan, Etienne’s round produced 10 pars and sweet birdie on the par-5 Hole No.15.

The man who started out as a caddie at the age of 14 however rued two bogeys and then five double-bogeys on Holes No.1, No.3, No.4, No.11 and No.17.

The tournament was organized by the Irish Society as a charitable contribution towards various good causes in the Ugandan community. The Irish community is 70 years old in Uganda while the Irish Embassy in Uganda is three decades old.

“This year around they intend to raise 100m through various activities among which golf is a selected platform,” said Hannington Mpima, one of the tournament’s organizers.

Meanwhile, EGC lady captain Jovia Tugume returned 39 points to win the best lady player’s prize. The event had other recognizable winners like longest drive winner Ronald Osekeny.

The other standout element of the day was former EGC chairman Peter Apell who sunk a hole-in-one on the short par-3 Hole No.12 in the presence of Andrew Baguma, Yunus Bbaale and Vincent Katutsi.

The Ugandan Irish Open will become an annual event in March at Entebbe in order to coincide with St. Patrick Day celebrations.

The tournament also bankrolled by Rubalika Safari Lodge and Farm, Icon Lounge Forest Mall, Casa Seán, Yellow Haven Lodge, Sky Beach Hotel, The Coffee Lodge at Clarke Farm, Entebbe Sailing Club, Wild Frontiers and Exclusive Camps and Lodges, Boma Hotel, Entebbe, Hinriksh Beach Bar & Restaurant and, Paddy O’Ganda Irish Bar & Restaurant.

UGANDAN IRISH OPEN RESULTS

Overall Winner (M): Marin Etienne 42 points

Overall Winner (L): Jovia Tugume 39 points

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Tony Kisadha 39 pts

B: Lony Akena 41 pts

C: Ronald Gayiya 40 pts

LADIES

A: Harriet Kitaka 36 pts (c/b)

B: Thorunn Hreggvidsdotir 38 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Ronald Osekeny

L: Venessa Peris

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Harriet Kitaka