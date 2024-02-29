I&M Katogo Golf Series grows to Shs500m

The Katogo Golf Series at Entebbe Club had pretty humble beginnings early last year. But there was a plan to grow the championship.

And reality appears to have struck early. The championship organised by Katogo, a franchise within the EGC membership, is opening up to the entire Uganda golf fraterniy.

“Everything that is organized well gains traction,” said new Katogo captain Elly Kibuuka Mukasa during the 2024 Series launch by I&M Bank.

“As a fraternity in golf, Katogo was a small section. After four rounds, we tried to accommodate the high demand. We needed to open it up and invite more,” Kibuuka, who replaced Hannington Mpima, explained.

Katogo, whose patrons are Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka and Edward Kabuchu, comprises about 100 members since 2008 and they would come together for a local katogo meal after a round on the par-71 course.

The championship was exclusive to Katogo members only last year. However, it has now opened up and that coincided with a sponsorship of nearly half-a-billion Shillings announced by I&M Bank yesterday.

“We strongly believe that investing in sports helps foster a culture of unity and healthy competition. This explains why we made a move to become anchor sponsors of the tournament,” said I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow.

The Series will be played across four rounds in the year with the September 28 leg coinciding with the bank’s golden jubilee celebrations.

The package of Shs490m announced includes contributions from partners such as RwandAir who have contributed air ticket prizes to winners worth over Shs30m.

Then, the Johnnie Walker will be the exclusive drinks partner while Goldman takes on the luxury furniture role and Victoria Motors who will present a brand new Mitsubishi Xpander for a hole-in-one prize, insured by G&I Insurance.

The tournament’s new identity however isn’t impacting the unique formats of play for each round: ‘In Regulation’, ‘Tee for Me’, ‘Russian Chicago Stableford’ and ‘Double Bogey Danger’ in that order until December 7. “They will sound a little bit technical. But it’s exciting times,” noted new Katogo vice-captain Andrew Kibaya.

Tournament director Paul Kaheru anticipates average fields of more than 150 players beginning with the first round on March 9.

“Golf isn’t just a wonderful way to make friends and keep fit, building business relationships and closing sales on the golf course is now common practice,” said I&M Bank communications and corporate affairs head Annette Nakiyaga.

Katogo Series’ final round last December attracted 147 entries.

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Name: Katogo Golf Series

Edition: 2nd

Tournament Purse: Shs490m

Title Sponsor: I&M Bank

Venue: Entebbe Club

New Katogo Captain: Elly Mukasa

New Katogo Vice-Captain: Andrew Kibaya

Annual Legs: 4 (Quarterly)

Dates: Mar 9, Jun 29, Sept 28, Dec 7