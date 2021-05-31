Kabasweka, Kesiime send early warning at Singleton

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Peace Kabasweka chose to make peace with herself when she missed the qualifier round of last year’s Entebbe Singleton Golf Championship.

She sat out before the coronavirus disrupted the tournament, eventually closing out late in November.

When she teamed up again with Sheila Kesiime, with whom they won the 2018 Singleton title, little did their rivals know that they had returned for serious business.

On Saturday, Kabasweka and Kesiime showed their intent to win the country’s biggest knockout amateur golf event again by defeating the pairing of Ruth Mugisha and Grace Njeri 7/6 (seven up with six holes to go).

The business that had ended at the 12th green of the par-71 course was the second best score of the day and it thrust Kabasweka and Kesiime to last 32.

“It was good,” remarked Kabasweka, a handicap two player.

Their job was made easy after Njeri arrived late to the course. By the time she joined in, Kabasweka and Kesiime were 4-up at the eighth green.

But the result is a big motivator for the pairing which led two other all-women combos to the next stage in the quest for tickets by RwandAir to the Dubai Desert Classic set for early next year in UAE.

Kabasweka and Kesiime are aiming to go all the way.

“Yeah, if luck is on our side,” added the former, who came second at Uganda Ladies Open last year.

Impresses

Besides them, Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja and her partner Entebbe Golf Club vice-captain Rita Apell were equally classic, dispatching Stanley Muhwezi and Edwin Tumusiime 4/3.

Lillian Koowe and Sharon Musimenta too eases past Charles Kabunga and Gilbert Asiimwe 3-up with two holes to spare.

The day’s best score belonged to Fred Magala and Godwin Mulungi, who floored Kiwanuka Ssuubi and Timothy Mwandah 8/7.

Ssuubi’s elder brother Kiryowa Kiwanuka, however, was on the winning end. The renowned lawyer was smart again in company of Elly Mukasa as they eliminated their friends Andrew Kibaya and Edward Kabuuchu 4/2 in the day’s most attractive contest.

Entebbe Club, however, could not hold the round of 32 draw immediately as they allowed the 19th hole gallery to disperse to listen to President Museveni’s national address.

The draw will be conducted on zoom by closure of business today.

