Kabasweka leads field for Entebbe Ladies Open

Peace Kabasweka had a perfect 2023. She exorcised the demons and won her the Uganda Ladies Golf Open title, the only piece of silverware which was missing in her cabinet.

The Tooro Golf Club lady captain has achieved it all. But, she wants to keep top of the amateur ranks of women’s golf in Uganda.

After finding a place on the podium during her recent exploits in Nigeria, Kabasweka now must show she is number one when the 14th Entebbe Ladies Golf Open tees-off at the par-71 course on Thursday.

“My target is level par if all goes well. The course is in good condition,” said Kabasweka. “I hope for the best! I've had good sessions on range and on the course.”

Kabasweka won the 2022 edition by four strokes and she is the favourite for the three-day stroke-play championship. This is because defending champion Martha Babirye is out of the country and won’t compete, according to Entebbe Golf Club captain Jovia Tugume.

Furthermore, multiple tournament runner-up Eva Magala has since turned professional and won’t compete. However, Kabasweka’s biggest test will come from Meron Kyomugisha, Harriet Kitaka and Wendy Angudeyo.

“This edition of the Entebbe Ladies Open is very special because it will be a World Amateur Ranking (WAGR) tournament and that’s why we made to run for three days and not two days like in the past editions,” Tugume, who is a handicap 18 player, said during the tournament launch at Entebbe yesterday afternoon.

For the championship which is spearheaded by tournament director Hannington Mpima and referee Edwin Tumusiime, a packed field of over 200 players for both main and subsidiary events is anticipated.

“I believe that being a WAGR event will inspire the participants to work hard in order to get good points,” she explained.

The size of that field has grown because the top amateur male players like Joseph Cwinyaai, Micheal Tumusiime and Emmanuel Moko.

Tugume says about 10 foreign lady players will compete, particularly from Kenya and Rwanda.

The championship, whose record winner is Irene Nakalembe, has been bankrolled by KCB Bank, Britam Insurance, MTN, Johnnie Walker, Uganda Airlines and the Uganda Ladies Golf Union.

ENTEBBE LADIES OPEN

CAST OF WINNERS

2023: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2022: Peace Kabasweka (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2019: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2018: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2017: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2016: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2015: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2014: Monica Ntege (UGA)

2013: Iddy Madina (TAZ)

2012: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2011: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

MARGIN OF VICTORY

2023: Babirye won by 8 strokes

2022: Kabasweka won by 4 strokes

2021: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes

2020: Nakalembe won by 5 strokes

2019: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2018: Nakalembe won by 1 stroke

2017: Nakalembe won by 9 strokes

2016: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes

2015: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes

2023 KCB ENTEBBE LADIES OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Martha Babirye (UGA) 73 76 149

2 Eva Magala (UGA) 78 79 157

T3 Mackline Nsenga (UGA) 81 78 159

T3 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 80 79 159