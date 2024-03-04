Kabasweka revels in wire-to-wire Entebbe Ladies Open victory

Peace Kabasweka affirmed her bookmakers’ favourite status by producing a wire-to-wire command before winning her second title at the 14th Entebbe Ladies Golf Open on Saturday.

The Fort Portal-bred player relied on a solid start to see off the field with a total aggregate score of 230 gross after 54 holes at the par-71 course in Entebbe.

Her calm character dressed her own celebrations, her smile emanating often as she embraced warm messages from friends and fans before being crowned at the beautiful 19th hole prize-giving occasion.

Melon Kyomugisha who had led the chasing group tied with Kabasweka on 83 and two-over 73 scores for the final two days.

However, Kabasweka had assumed a three-shot lead on Day One after shooting 74, thereby hanging on to victory. “My Day One score because I stayed in the lead up to Hole No.18 where I got a bogey,” Kabasweka highlighted her mark to victory.

She carded three bogeys in her final round; on par-5 Holes No.7, No.10 and No.18 but there was a birdie on the short par-3 Hole No.16.

Surely, Kabasweka was destined to win, especially in the absence a strong foreign legion, title holder Martha Babirye away and experienced Evah Magala turning professional.

The scratch player Kabasweka now has a new target after adding to her 2022 title. “I would like to play more of the WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) tournaments as I can to earn myself points,” she added.

For this Open to be graded by WAGR system, Entebbe Golf Club switched it to a three-day competition and added an amateur male field for the first time.

And it is Entebbe’s youngster Cosmas Ociti who came from a stroke behind after the first 18 holes to win by a stroke with a best aggregate score of 213 gross.

Teenager Ociti, who is a Senior Five student at Air Force Secondary School, had shot two-under 69 on Friday which proved pivotal in the race to victory.

ENTEBBE LADIES OPEN

LADIES’ FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 74 83 73 230

2 Melon Kyomugisha (UGA) 77 83 73 232

3 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 81 81 81 244

4 Harriet Kitaka (UGA) 82 80 87 248

T5 Resty Nalutaaya (UGA) 85 84 81 250

T5 Gloria Mbaguta (UGA) 85 82 83 250

MEN’S FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Cosmas Ociti (UGA) 71 69 73 213

2 Elton Thembo (UGA) 70 73 71 214

3 Emmanuel Moko (UGA) 74 68 73 215

4 Amon Bwambale (UGA) 74 71 72 217

5 Micheal Tumusiime (UGA) 77 71 71 219

