Kabasweka, Ssali triumph at NCBA Series

Peace Kabasweka felt she could have done better while Henry Ssali has the new week all smiles after they both emerged top at the NCBA Bank Golf Series leg played at the Entebbe Club at the weekend.

Kabasweka on Saturday was left surprised after she was announced as the overall gross winner with a score of five-over 76 from a field of 157 players who graced the par-71 course.

“I am used to men being overall winners. I didn’t expect to win,” said Kabasweka, who won her first Uganda Ladies Open title at Kitante a fortnight ago.

It however wasn’t smooth for the handicap one player. “The greens were slower; I am used to faster greens at Kitante,” she admitted on the evening lit up by NCBA staff and power of Afro soul artist Kenneth Mugabi’s stage performance.

“The round was good. We played preferred lines,” Kabasweka added. Her round consisted of just one birdie on the par-5 Hole No.15 but she made bogeys on Holes No.2, No.9, No.10, No.12, No.13 and No.14.

Meanwhile, Ssali, a former editor of Sqoop magazine at Daily Monitor, had the best net score of 62 nett after playing off handicap 30. This marked his second trophy at Entebbe in a month.

“Everyone has their time. Golf is very democratic,” Ssali said of his purple patch. “As you improve, the results show. This is my time,” he added.

The NCBA Golf Series is a multi-legged championship where the bank hosts sequential club tournaments in different clubs across Uganda and Kenya with top players competing at the finals set to be held at Sigona Club in Nairobi.

The Series also supports young budding talent, and it also runs with the NCBA Junior Golf Series, endorsed by the Junior Golf Foundation of Kenya and US Kids Golf.

NCBA SERIES 2023 RESULTS

Overall Gross Winner: Peace Kabasweka 76 gross

Overall Nett Winner: Henry Ssali 62 nett

Gross Winner: John Basabose 77 gross

Gross Lady Winner: Harriet Kitaka 83 gross

Lady Nett Winner: Dorothy Nabirye 64 nett

Juniors Winner: Shaka Kariisa 87 gross

NCBA Guest Winner: Rhoda Kimera 70 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Alexander Kasendwa

L: Peace Kabasweka

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Darhil Shah

L: Edrae Kagombe