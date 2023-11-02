Kasango fires 66 but Gaita leads Entebbe Open

Often, Rodell Gaita will offer only a smile or handshake when one meets him. He is really a man of few words.

He however got talking a little bit more after he fired a round of four-under 67 to assume a three-shot lead after Day Two action of the Entebbe Professionals Golf Open on Thursday.

Gaita was surprised to be in the lead as the field was cut down to 21 players at an aggregate +5. Yet, Gaita is setting the pace at six-under overall after 36 holes.

“The round was good. The putting was good, I saved some of them,” Gaita said. Having carded three-under 69 on Day One, Gaita was shocked to start off his day with a bogey on par-5 Hole No.1.

“On Hole No.1, I hooked my ball into the trees, laid out in the bunker and didn’t reach the green but I putted twice,” he described his bogey.

He however responded with five birdies on Holes par-3s No.2 and No.6, par-4 No.4 and par-5s No.15 and No.18. “I worked on my putting. I realized it was what I was doing wrong and my driving too. Everything was okay today.”

“I did not think of the lead. It just happened. I am swinging well. I did not mind other players. I was just doing my thing, my revision from yesterday.

Gaita turned pro 23 months ago and he has played about nine events, winning the Kakira Open in Jinja and the Pros Challenge at Kitante in September.

With two more rounds to play, he hopes to hang in and secure the biggest cut of the Shs36m purse on offer. “My strategy is to play the course and not my partners. If I beat the course, then I am beating the rest of the guys.

The day’s best score however came from Grace Kasango who shot five-under 66 with five birdies on Holes No.1, No.4, No.5, No.11 and No.15.

“I have never played such bogey-free golf. I played really well. I hit the greens in regulation and I was putting once or twice,” a very happy Kasango said.

Kasango is tied with Abraham Ainamani and Vincent Byamukama on three-under overall and they will put the pressure on Gaita.

Day One leader Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi had seven bogeys and two birdies in a round of 76 and will hope to fight and go above eighth place.

2023 ENTEBBE GOLF OPEN

DAY TWO PROS’ LEADERBOARD

1 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 69 67 136 -6

T2 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 68 71 139 -3

T2 Vincent Byamukama (UGA) 68 71 139 -3

T2 Grace Kasango (UGA) 73 66 139 -3

T5 Denis Anguyo (UGA) 70 71 141 -1

T5 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 70 71 141 -1

7 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 75 67 142 0

T8 Herman Mutebi (UGA) 67 76 143 +1

T8 Canary Kabise (UGA) 69 74 143 +1