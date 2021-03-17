Kenya Vision 2030 back Kasozi for PGA European Golf Tour

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Phillip Kasozi is a happy man. He will tee-off his second career appearance on the PGA European Tour at the Magical Kenya Open with confidence tomorrow after receiving a rare financial backing.

On Monday, the Ugandan golf professional quelled off his accommodation burden with a package from Kenya Vision 2030 for both upcoming PGA European Tour events at par-71 Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The two events: Kenya Open and next week’s Kenya Savannah Classic are to be staged in a bubble format in order to meet prevailing coronavirus guidelines.

Kenya Vision 2030 is the country’s development programme started in 2008 and its delivery board Director General Kenneth Mwige offered Kasozi accommodation for all 14 days of the bubble. “They gave me something, at least it will help,” Kasozi said. “They are only paying for the hotel for 14 days and they will give a bonus if I make the cut.” It is a timely boost for Kasozi, who had failed to secure sponsorship from corporates back home to meet costs amounting to about $4,200 (Shs15.4m) for both events in Nairobi. These include entry fees $1,000 (Shs3.65m) and caddie costs among others arising from Covid-19 restrictions.

Prior to departing for Nairobi at the weekend, Kasozi had also received a 700 Euros (Shs3m) package from Uganda Golf Union (UGU). “I am grateful for the Union’s support and this will push further ahead,” he added.

Kasozi qualified for these two events whose purses are $1.3m (Shs4.7b) each by securing one of three available tickets for non-Kenyans on the regional Safari Tour Series. On the entry list, the 2012 Uganda Amateur Open champion Kasozi is classified under the ‘Category 6a - Professional Tournament Invitations’.

