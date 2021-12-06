Kenyan pastor Madoya revels in Uganda Pro Open triumph

Man of the moment. Madoya poses with his Uganda Open trophy (left) and the Safari Tour Series gong in Entebbe on Saturday. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

  • Iconic victory. With an aggregate 13-under par, Jastas Madoya became the ninth individual to win the Uganda Professionals Open since 2006 whereas Uganda’s best player was Ronald Rugumayo in fourth.

Kenyan pastor Jastas Madoya keeps compatriot record champion Dismas Indiza and defending champion Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi at bay to claim the Uganda Professionals’ Open title.

