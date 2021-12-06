Kenyan pastor Madoya revels in Uganda Pro Open triumph

Kenyan pastor Jastas Madoya keeps compatriot record champion Dismas Indiza and defending champion Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi at bay to claim the Uganda Professionals’ Open title.

Despite a relatively shabby final round of one-over 72, Madoya won the biggest share of the Shs100m kitty with an aggregate score of 13-under 271 – his second victory in a row at a championship in Entebbe, after 2019’s Entebbe Pros’ Open.

When he fired birdie, eagle, birdie and birdie on tough Holes par-4 No.14, par-5 No.15, par-3 No.16 and par-4 No.17 for a Day Three round of five-under 66 on Friday, the writing was on the wall for Kenyan Jastas Madoya at the par-71 Entebbe course.

And leading at 14-under-par, the pastor from the region north of Lake Naivasha steely maintained his five-shot advantage to beat the pressure group comprising counterpart Dismas Indiza and defending champion Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi to the 16th Tusker Malt Uganda Professionals’ Open title on Saturday.

Despite a relatively shabby final round of one-over 72, Madoya won the biggest share of the Shs100m kitty with an aggregate score of 13-under 271. This marked his second victory in a row at a championship in Entebbe, after 2019’s Entebbe Pros’ Open.

“I just love Entebbe. Before the golf, I loved the area,” said the 35-year-old after picking his Open trophy and Safari Tour Series gong.

Madoya had played exquisite golf, good enough to top the leaderboard at a PGA Tour event. He led on Day One after six birdies and an eagle on Hole No.14 in a round of 65.

Yet, when he fired five birdies and another eagle on No.11 in an enviable Day Two round of 68, Chinhoi assumed the overall lead by a shot after he struck a course record of 64 comprising seven birdies and two eagles at two par-5 Holes No.15 and No.18.

But when the Royal Harare Club player bottled it with two-over 73 and Madoya responded with magic on the front nine on Friday, it was Indiza – who had also fired 66 – that had been thrust to second place.

Madoya walked onto the course on Saturday with one thing on his mind: ‘just hold onto your lead’. “Day Three helped to be on the run and taking five shots away from me wouldn’t be easy,” he said.

But Indiza, the most experienced player in the pack, almost swung it his way. He bogeyed par-3 Holes No.2 and No.6 but he grabbed a birdie on par-4 Hole No.4.

Madoya had bogeyed par-4 Hole No.5 and whereas he eagled par-5 Hole No.7, it melted again with a bogey at par-3 No.8.

When Indiza got a par while Madoya bogeyed par-3 Hole No.10, the latter’s lead was back to five shots. Indiza trimmed off two strokes at par-3 Hole No.12 with a birdie thanks to an admirable tee-shot.

The pair pocketed birdies on Hole No.14 and at No.15, Madoya appeared to have won it when his second shot sat on the far left of the red flag on the green while Indiza’s ball was in the rough close to the road.

But the latter, a record five-time Open champion, chipped poorly and the ball only rested at the edge of the green and while he saved a par, Madoya missed eagle but had an easy second putt for birdie.

And that there, took his lead to four shots with three holes to go. “I wanted to turn things around from Hole No.10 to No.16 but it was not my day,” Indiza said.

Past winners

2021:

Jastas Madoya (KEN)

2020:

Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2019:

M. Madalisto (ZAM)

2018:

Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2017:

D Ferreira (POR)

2016:

Joshua Seale (RSA)

2015:

M. Madalitso (ZAM)

2014:

Deo Akope (UGA)

2013:

V. Byamukama (UGA)

2012:

Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2011:

Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2010:

JB Hakizimana (RWA)

2009:

Richard Ainley (KEN)

2008:

Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2007:

Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2006:

Deo Akope (UGA)

Uganda Pro Open 2021