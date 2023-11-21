Kinyara Open braced for quarter-century legacy

The 25th edition of the Kinyara Golf Open championship, set to unfold this weekend from November 23-25, at the enchanting nine-hole Kinyara Golf Club course in Masindi, promises a dynamic and inclusive experience with exciting updates to enhance the tournament's appeal.

During the official launch at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante, the tournament organisers passionately shared their commitment to orchestrating a triumphant championship with a focus on inclusivity and special recognition.

Moses Enzama, the Kinyara Golf Club (KGC) captain, expressed enthusiasm during the media briefing, highlighting the aim of attracting over 200 golfers for this historic event, commemorating a quarter-century since its inception. Enzama emphasised the tournament's commitment to inclusivity by welcoming both genders in both professional and amateur categories.

Cocktail of categories

“We are excited that the Kinyara Golf Open championship is back and running with the 25th edition. We expect about 200 golfers, both men and ladies in the amateur and professional categories," said Enzama.

The championship, spanning three days, tees off on Thursday, November 23, with the professionals and gross sections engaging in 36 holes. Concluding their proceedings on Friday, November 24, the rest of the golfers will take to the course on Saturday, November 25.

In a significant update, the tournament organisers have introduced a new category for women, putting a spotlight on their talents. The Women's Gross category will take center stage, providing a dedicated platform to recognize and reward the outstanding performances of female golfers.

As a testament to the commitment to the golfing community, each female participant will enjoy the added benefit of free transport, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for all. The tournament's holistic approach to inclusivity and special recognition aligns with the evolving landscape of golf.

Added incentives

Professionals, competing for a substantial prize kitty of Shs10m, are poised to bring their A-game to the championship. Seniors will also receive special acknowledgment, with an enticing prize awaiting the golfer achieving a hole-in-one at hole no.7 – a remarkable 500kg prize.

Aldon Walukamba, the Kinyara Corporate Communications manager, expressed gratitude for the continuous growth of the championship and underscored the pride in associating with esteemed brands. The tournament anticipates the participation of high-profile golfers, including professionals and top amateurs, led by defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai.

Acknowledging the generous financial contributions from each sponsor, Walukamba emphasised their pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of the tournament. As the Kinyara Golf Open championship continues to evolve, it stands as a beacon of camaraderie and competition, celebrating the sport's enduring spirit amidst the serene backdrop of Masindi.

The unique elements introduced, including special recognitions for women, seniors, and enticing prizes for hole-in-one achievements, contribute to the tournament's appeal, promising an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

EVENT ON CARD

Event: 25th Kinyara Golf Open Championship

Dates: November 23-25

Professionals & Gross: November 23-24

Subsidiary Category: November 25