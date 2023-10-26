Magical Kenya Open looms for Absa Pro-Am superstars
What you need to know:
Golfers from varying clubs of Uganda are relishing an opportunity to mix and mingle at the DP World Tour circuit next year after they performed exceptionally during the Pro-Am event presented by Absa Bank at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course.
From a field of 164 players comprising a professional in every group of four, the Johnnie Walker II team comprising Paul Habyarimana, Daniel Kalimuzo and Sammy Migunda emerged as the best group with a collated score of 115 points.
The trio played with Uganda’s leading professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo who returned 39 points, equivalent to three-under 69 at the par-72 course on Tuesday.
However, Habyarimana contributed 43 points and duly finished second overall amongst the top 10 amateurs who won fully-sponsored trips courtesy of Absa Bank to the Magical Kenya Open next year.
The masterclasses
Rugumayo, who competed at this year’s Magical Kenya Open and even sunk a hole-in-one at Muthaiga Country Club, finished second on the professionals’ top five priority list to Nairobi.
It was Namulonge-bred Marvin Kibirige, who played with Team Aquafina I that returned the best score of 42 points, an equivalent of six-under 66 at Kitante.
The Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am will witness some familiar faces such as Wendy Angudeyo, who once again made the top 10 places for amateurs, after returning 39 points.
UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala, too, is part of that group after he collected 38 points. The others include; Ivan Arinaitwe (40), Patricia Mbabazi (40), Emma Tayebwa (39), two-time appearance maker at the Uganda Amateur Open Michael Tumusiime (38), Alex Mango (38) and Bob Matisko, who also finished with 38 points in a four-way tie.
2023 ABSA PRO-AM
WINNING TEAMS
Johnnie Walker II 115 points
HH Solutions II 113
Absa Bank VII 112
TOP 5 PROFESSIONALS
Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 42 points
Denis Anguyo (UGA) 40
Edwin Mudanyi (KEN) 40
Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 39
Paulino Kasoma (NAM) 39
TOP 10 AMATEURS
Michael K. Musiime 44 points
Paul Habyarimana 43
Ivan Arinaitwe 40
Patricia Mbabazi 40
Emma Tayebwa 39
Wendy Angudeyo 39
Michael Tumusiime 38
Alex Mango 38
Bob Matisko 38
Emmanuel Wamala 38