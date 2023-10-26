Magical Kenya Open looms for Absa Pro-Am superstars

Golfers from varying clubs of Uganda are relishing an opportunity to mix and mingle at the DP World Tour circuit next year after they performed exceptionally during the Pro-Am event presented by Absa Bank at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course.

From a field of 164 players comprising a professional in every group of four, the Johnnie Walker II team comprising Paul Habyarimana, Daniel Kalimuzo and Sammy Migunda emerged as the best group with a collated score of 115 points.

The trio played with Uganda’s leading professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo who returned 39 points, equivalent to three-under 69 at the par-72 course on Tuesday.

However, Habyarimana contributed 43 points and duly finished second overall amongst the top 10 amateurs who won fully-sponsored trips courtesy of Absa Bank to the Magical Kenya Open next year.

The masterclasses

Rugumayo, who competed at this year’s Magical Kenya Open and even sunk a hole-in-one at Muthaiga Country Club, finished second on the professionals’ top five priority list to Nairobi.

It was Namulonge-bred Marvin Kibirige, who played with Team Aquafina I that returned the best score of 42 points, an equivalent of six-under 66 at Kitante.

The Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am will witness some familiar faces such as Wendy Angudeyo, who once again made the top 10 places for amateurs, after returning 39 points.

UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala, too, is part of that group after he collected 38 points. The others include; Ivan Arinaitwe (40), Patricia Mbabazi (40), Emma Tayebwa (39), two-time appearance maker at the Uganda Amateur Open Michael Tumusiime (38), Alex Mango (38) and Bob Matisko, who also finished with 38 points in a four-way tie.

2023 ABSA PRO-AM

WINNING TEAMS

Johnnie Walker II 115 points

HH Solutions II 113

Absa Bank VII 112

TOP 5 PROFESSIONALS

Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 42 points

Denis Anguyo (UGA) 40

Edwin Mudanyi (KEN) 40

Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 39

Paulino Kasoma (NAM) 39

TOP 10 AMATEURS

Michael K. Musiime 44 points

Paul Habyarimana 43

Ivan Arinaitwe 40

Patricia Mbabazi 40

Emma Tayebwa 39

Wendy Angudeyo 39

Michael Tumusiime 38

Alex Mango 38

Bob Matisko 38

Emmanuel Wamala 38