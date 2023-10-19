Memories of 2011 linger over 2023 Uganda Open

History does indeed repeat itself. Right from the onset, the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Championship has been very competitive. There has been a change of guard right from the Juniors Open to the 73rd Ladies Open won by Peace Kabasweka to the sixth Seniors Open notched by fierce competitor Steven Katwiremu.

The hustle for honours has continued at the 82nd Uganda Amateur Open and there is no denying that it will remind many of the happenings during the 71st Uganda Open at the same venue – Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course.

Then Rogers Byaruhanga, who had taken to golf like fish to water as a Johnny-come-lately at 40 then, stormed into a five-shot lead with an immaculate round of seven-under 65. Now youngster Joseph Nsubuga, who is fresh from winning the Tea Field leg of the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship in Kenya has drunk from the same cup as Byaruhanga.

Seize the initiative

He tore the course apart on a perfect golfing day without the rains that have been synonymous this season with a round of 65 that included six birdies and one eagle – just like Byaruhanga.

When Byaruhanga took the lead, the naysayers said he would crumble due to pressure in the following days. Instead he held his own and went to script a famous victory with subsequent rounds of 76, 77 and 77 for an aggregate of 294 to edge veteran ace Gideon Kagyenzi by one stroke.

At 23, Nsubuga still has time. But he will be pushing to ensure he seizes the initiative after his foursome mate on Day One on Wednesday – Andrew Ssekibejja – crumbled with a return of 10-over 82 and must work overtime in his catch-up quest.

In 2011, Byaruhanga led by five strokes after Day One with Abbey Bagalana (now pro) in second place at two-under 70. Now, there is another Bagalana – Ibrahim – in second with the same tally like his elder brother, back then. 2023 is surely just like 2011.

2011 UGANDA AMATEUR OPEN

THE TOP TEN LEADERBOARD

1. Rogers Byaruhanga (UGA) -7 65

2. Abbey Bagalana (UGA) -2 70

T3. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) +1 73

T3. Henry Lujja (UGA) +2 74

5. John P. Basabose (UGA) +3 75

T6. Adolf Muhumuza (TAN) +3 75

T6. Patrick Mwaka (UGA) +4 76

T6. Joseph Mawejje (TAN) +4 76

T6. Gideon Kagyenzi (UGA) +4 76