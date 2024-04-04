Mucunguzi, Kirarira plot Entebbe Challenge title defence

Saidi Kirarira and Richard Mucunguzi surprised many last year. With less light on them, the pairing strolled through and won Season VII of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Challenge.

Since defeating Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu 3/2 (3-up with two holes to spare) on the par-3 Hole No.16 green in the tournament final last December, a lot has changed though.

But, lawyer Kirarira and doctor Mucunguzi now want to do something never done before: to retain the Stanbic EGC Match-play Challenge title when the round of 64 stage tees-off this morning at the par-71 course in Entebbe.

“100 percent. That’s why we are back in it,” admitted Kirarira early this week. The handicap 14 player and handicap 18 player Mucunguzi face Andrew Muhwezi and Drake Tukamuhabwe in their first hurdle today.

“When I won the title, I was handicap 18. My game has improved over time. My partner’s game has been on and off. He played handicap 16 last year,” said Kirarira.

“Our pairing still has the guts to do it. We come into the competition to enjoy the game of golf. The connection between us as partners is the most important for us.

“Incidentally, I don’t know who they are (opponents) but anyone who qualifies is not an easy opponent. But we plan to do our best,” he added.

Richard Mucunguzi measures his bearings.

There is a lot of familiarity across all other pairings that clash on Saturday. Having missed out last year, the 2022 champions Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira are back in contention when they meet experienced combo of Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami.

Another long-standing pairing of Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa and Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka, who were eliminated 5/4 by Kirarira and Mucunguzi at the last 32 stage last year, meet Arthur Kiwanuka and Moses Adrume.

Then, the new combo of Andrew Kibaya and Edward Kabuchu starts off against the all-lady pairing of Diana Nabukenya and Maureen Okura. Some older pairings are back in the fray though.

Old friends Casper Okiru and Ronald Osekeny have bounced back after a year’s hiatus and start off against Nelson Musinguzi and Rukia Nalwoga. “We have played before paired with Casper,” said Osekeny.

Osekeny’s drives have been prolific lately, winning a couple of longest drive contests in the last month. “And we are going to be strong,” noted Okiru.

And reigning Uganda Ladies Open champion Peace Kabasweka has paired with Harriet Kitaka and their first test is in Alex Nkuyahaga and Jude Ochieng.

SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

ROUND OF 64 - SELECTED MATCHES (SATURDAY)

Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira vs. Andrew Muhwezi & Drake Tukamuhabwe

Dinah Ongol & Jimmy Adiga vs. Mark Namanya & Hillary Ndugutse

Elly Mukasa & Kiryowa Kiwanuka vs. Arthur Kiwanuka & Moses Adrume

Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka vs. Alex Nkuyahaga & Jude Ochieng

Casper Okiru & Ronald Osekeny vs. Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga

Ssubi Kiwanuka & Timothy Mwandha vs. Michael Odur & Brian Manyindo

Sarah Nduhukire & Dennis Kahindi vs. Marvin Kagoro & Oscar Semawere

Herbert Olowo & Albert Gitta vs. Richard Mugisha & Philip Kazibwe

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira vs. Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami

Diana Nabukenya & Maureen Okura vs. Andrew Kibaya & Edward Kabuchu

Joseph Bagabo & Apollo Segawa vs. Mathias Kalule & John Sebuliba

Ashvin Kananathan & Moses Matsiko vs. Walter Tukahiirwa & L. Tumwesigye

Ram Shaban & Charles Mubiru vs. Anthony Agaba & Yunus Bbale

Andrew Baguma & Peter Apell vs. Paul Habyarimana & Richard Oloka

Charles Kabunga & Bridget Basiima vs. Henry Saka & Patricia Nakasi

Allan Muhereza & Peter Magona vs. Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi

Kin Kariisa & John Basabose vs. Edward Nyaita & Stephen Kabugo

Edgar Muzahura & Ali Juuko vs. Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere

STANBIC SEASON VIII ITINERARY

Mar 16: Qualifying round

Apr 6: Round One (64 Pairings)

May 11: Round Two (32 Pairings)

Jun 15: Round Three (16 Pairings)

Jul 6: Quarterfinals (8 Pairings)

Sept 14: Semi-finals

Oct 12: Final

SEASON VII EGC MATCH PLAY CHALLENGE

FINAL: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira bt. Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu 3/2

3RD PLACE PLAY-OFF: Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona bt. Micheal Odur & Brian Manyindo 1-up (2nd s/d)

CAST OF EGC MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka