Mukasa, Orima steal show at the Singleton first round

James Orima and Alex Mukasa do not have much pedigree in the Entebbe Singleton Challenge championship.

They lost to Thomas Kato and Desmond Kareeba in the first round on their tournament debut in 2019. But upon pairing up again, the Orima and Mukasa are looking to go all the way at Season VI of the knockout showpiece.

The pair was the biggest winners of the first round after defeating Edwin Baguma and Nicholas Kebba 8/6 (eight-up with six holes to spare) at the par-71 course on Saturday.

“It was a joint effort with my partner Mukasa,” said Orima. “Plus, the opposition was tough too. They played well.”

Playing off handicaps 18 and 22, lawyer Orima and Marsh Insurance managing director Mukasa sealed the business on the short par-3 Hole No.12.

“We feel sorry for our next opponents,” Orima added.

They will take on Ashraf Ssekajja and Carol Atuhaire during the second round on March 12. Ssekajja and Atuhaire defeated Conrad Odere and Moses Mukiibi 3/2 on the 16th green.

The second biggest winners of the day were Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere, who saw off Julius Mugisha and Micheal Fiacco 6/5 at par-4 Hole No.13.

“Fiacco didn’t come so we knew we had an easy job,” ever jolly Ssebugwawo said. “We took this as a practice round and just tried to work on our chemistry.”

But handicap 24 player Mugisha wasn’t an easy single opponent either. Handicap 13 player Ssebugwawo and Odere led 4-up after the halfway mark.

They also won the short par-3 Hole No.10 and par-5 Hole No.11 but Mugisha claimed the par-3 No.12 before he was decimated on the 13th green.

Meanwhile, former Entebbe club chairman Oscar Semawere and Marvin Kagoro needed a bit of magic from the former to beat Tony Katamba and Joseph Mubiru 1-up on the 18th green.

Kagoro shot 4-over gross on the back nine but they were trailing 1-down to the opponents. That, however, changed when Semawere struck a perfect putt of about 4m to win the tedious par-4 Hole No.17 and square the contest.

On the decisive par-5 No.18, Mubiru’s tee-shot went out of bounds at the cricket oval and they surrendered.

“Africa Match-play champion!” Semawere chest-thumped. “If it weren’t for that putt, we’d be out.”

Robbins Mwehaire and Ernest Rukundo won the day’s longest match by eliminating former club chairman Tumubweine Twinemanzi and Ancel Tumwesigye via a sudden-death play-off after six holes.

What else happened?- Kabasweka in, KK flops

2018 champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime saw off Fred Kimbugwe and Joseph Kimani 4/3. “We played every green on regulation. We had no room for error,” said Kabasweka.

The day’s biggest casualties were Elly Mukasa and Attorney General Kiryowa ‘KK’ Kiwanuka, who fell 3/2 to William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga.

Ebb Singleton Challenge