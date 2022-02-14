Mukasa, Orima steal show at the Singleton first round

Through. Semawere (left) and his partner Kagoro needed a magic put to sail through. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, former Entebbe club chairman Oscar Semawere and Marvin Kagoro needed a bit of magic from the former to beat Tony Katamba and Joseph Mubiru 1-up on the 18th green.

James Orima and Alex Mukasa do not have much pedigree in the Entebbe Singleton Challenge championship.
They lost to Thomas Kato and Desmond Kareeba in the first round on their tournament debut in 2019. But upon pairing up again, the Orima and Mukasa are looking to go all the way at Season VI of the knockout showpiece.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.