Murungi, Mutebi triumph at Kenya Day golf event

Godwin Murungi is an affable gentleman. And like his character, he has found an easy going way into golf.

He began the game four years ago and on Saturday, the lawyer in private practice beat the big field of nearly 200 players to win the Kenya Day golf championship at Kitante.

Playing off handicap 15, Murungi returned a score of 41 stable ford points to emerge as the overall winner at the par-72 course at Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

“The weather was good, we were very fortunate and of course I had good company,” a happy Murungi said.

It would ordinarily be difficult for an individual like Murungi, who is the Romanian Honorary Consul to Uganda, to play often.

He however came into this event meant to celebrate Kenya’s Jamhuri Day with confidence. “When you go into a tournament like this one, you want to win,” he said, understandably on the back of a triumph at the UGC member event last week.

He began on the back nine and certainly held firm to card eight pars, enough to thrust him. “The back nine is usually the most challenging one, so when I noticed I had done well there, I knew it was a good round,” Murungi added.

Meanwhile, Entebbe’s Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi emerged victorious in the professionals’ quest for the Shs6m kitty on offer with a round of three-under 69.

“I am feeling very good because I wanted to win even before this,” said Mutebi. He had birdies on Holes par-5 No.8, par-4s No.12, No.16 and No.18 to decimate the bogey on Hole par-4 No.7 which, inevitably put him a stroke ahead of Ashraf Bagalana and Deo Akope who tied in second place on two-under 70.

“My strategy was to play the course to par so the score was a bonus for me,” added the man who plans to compete in the Safari Tour Series in Kenya next month.

The day graced by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Maj. Gen. George Owino witnessed a round between Kenya and Uganda’s military golf teams.

2022 KENYA DAY GOLF TOURNEY RESULTS

Overall winner (M): Godwin Murungi 41 points

Overall winner (L): Hisae Koshiba 41 pts

Pros’ winner: Herman Mutebi 69

Military winner (M): Joseph Wangwa 39 pts

Military winner (L): Mercy Kinyanjui 35 pts

Seniors winner (M): Chris Mutegyeki 38 pts (c/b)

Seniors winner (L): Gertrude Acato 32 pts

Guest winner (M): Rodney Turyatemba 44 pts

Guest winner (L): Faith Namara 34 pts

SUBSIDIARY WINNERS

MEN

A: John Musiimenta 38 pts

B: Hillary Ndungutse 40 pts

C: Derrick Muhumuza 40 pts

LADIES

A: Judith Komugisha 37 pts

B: Doreen Mwesigye 32 pts

C: Gertrude Kityo 35 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Joseph Waigwa

L: Judith Komugisha

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Paul Rukundo