Namanya, Ndugutse lead charge for EGC Challenge title

The lately consistent downpours across Metropolitan Kampala are heavily impacting outdoor sports activity.

A significant number of events were either halted or entirely called off over the weekend due to rain. The Season VIII Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Challenge by Stanbic Bank on Saturday was severely affected.

The knockout championship’s round of 32 matches at the par-71 course did go as planned, with only seven being completed following heavy rain that made a number of greens flooded.

Of those that withstood, it was the combo of former Daily Monitor sports editor Mark Namanya and Hillary Ndugutse that stood out with a 7/6 (7-up with six holes to spare) victory over Dinah Ongol and Jimmy Adiga.

“Ongol was unfortunately playing without her partner. Match-play is hard to win when you are one against two,” said Namanya who played off handicap 12.

Inevitably, Ongol did not win any hole. She had a chance to sink a putt and win par-5 Hole No.1 but she missed and squared it. Namanya and handicap 16 player Ndugutse won Holes No.2, No.3, No.4, No.5, No.6 and No.7 to read 6-up but Ongol put up a fight, squaring the next four holes.

“She was a brave lady with a superb short game. With Adiga, it would have been a different story for us probably,” admitted Namanya.

Ongol’s resistance was broken as the opponents sealed the result on the short par-3 Hole No.12. Namanya and Ndugutse want to go all the way and win the final due October 12. “We believe we can. We have built enough match-play experience over the years,” added Namanya.

Some matches were called off while others were stopped at varying holes. “The rain hit us properly,” said Moses Ssebugwawo whose pairing with Charles Odere did not tee-off against Edgar Muzahura and Ali Juuko.

EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi announced that matches will be continued or played between April 7 and April 21. That, in time before the round of 32 action due May 11.

“So opponents will have to agree on a time and a day to have their match. All games that did not start, that’s straight forward,” explained Walusimbi.

“Those that started and didn’t complete, they will still have to agree on a day but the match continues from where it stopped. Rules of the game allow and cater for such scenarios. If you stopped after holing out on a particular hole say Hole No.3, you resume your match teeing off Hole No.4.

“If you had not holed out, you mark mentally or physically where your ball position was last and whenever you resume the game, you place or drop your balls within the approximate position the balls were last,” Walusimbi.

That’s likely what will happen for the pairing of John Basabose and Kin Kariisa whose match against Edward Nyaita and Stephen Kabugo was washed out. A majority of the fixtures will be played through the course of the next fortnight.

SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

ROUND OF 64 RESULTS - COMPLETED MATCHES

Michael Bironse & Kevin Ninyesiga bt. Ivan Arinitwe & Michael Koima 5/3

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Ruth Mugisha & Berna Musanabera 5/3

Ellis Katwebaze & Evelyn Atukunda & Stephen Magero & Lony Akena 5/4

Peace Kabasweka & Harriet Kitaka bt. Alex Nkuyahaga & Jude Ochieng 2-up

Timothy Mwandha & Ssubi Kiwanuka bt. Michael Odur & Brian Manyindo 3/1

Hillary Ndugutse & Mark Namanya bt. Dinah Ongol & Jimmy Adiga 7/6

Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi bt. Allan Muhereza & Peter Magona 1-up

STANBIC SEASON VIII ITINERARY

Mar 16: Qualifying round

Apr 6: Round One (64 Pairings)

May 11: Round Two (32 Pairings)

Jun 15: Round Three (16 Pairings)

Jul 6: Quarterfinals (8 Pairings)

Sept 14: Semi-finals

Oct 12: Final

SEASON VII EGC MATCH PLAY CHALLENGE

FINAL: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira bt. Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu 3/2