Namulonge Open looks to better show

The Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club is keen on growth. Its membership is steadily growing and if anything, their annual Namulonge Open championship is one to lure more.

On Tuesday, the Namulonge Club chairman Martin Nsubuga stated that the event could further raise the tide of progress at the nine-hole facility located at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) hub.

“We have a much bigger tournament this time, bigger and better,” Nsubuga rallied the audience during the launch of the second Namulonge Open.

According to Namulonge Club captain Collins Bulafu, the sponsorship package is estimated at Shs30m. However, there is no kitty for the professionals as few turned up for the Shs6m package last year.

About 100 players are expected to compete in stroke-play format over 36 holes. “90 percent of the national team players have booked to play, that is an endorsement of the Namulonge Open and I have no doubt we are on the right track,” said Bulafu.

Nsubuga announced the tournament’s sponsorship list comprising Equity Bank, Kachain Logistics, Pepsi and Fakhruddin Properties.

“We are extremely excited to become the anchor sponsor of the Namulonge golf open now renamed the Namulonge Equity Open,” said George Kato, head of distribution, representing Equity Bank managing director Samuel Kirubi.

Equity has bankrolled events at Namulonge since 2019 and its presence at Tooro and Mbarara clubs stands out.

“Equity and golf share a culture centred on professionalism, integrity, innovation, respect, and unity of purpose,” added Kato.

He announced the launch of the greening of Namulonge golf club course with Equity Bank set to plant 10,000 trees around the course.

EQUITY BANK NAMULONGE OPEN

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Dates: November 11-12

Expected field: 100

Format of play: Stroke-play

Venue: Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Course

Location: Namulonge, Wakiso

Size: Par-71

Captain: Collins Bulafu