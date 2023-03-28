NCBA raises stakes Junior Open with Shs27m

The NCBA Uganda Junior Golf Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa in Kigo may have had humble beginnings a few years ago.

But with the link through the U.S. Kids Golf, the tournament is taking an upward curve. Serena Kigo golf director Theodore van Rooyen feels the platform is set to look new when an expected field of more than 70 players competes over two rounds from April 9-10.

And his expectation is likely to happen after sponsors NCBA Bank Uganda Limited announced a Shs27m for the forthcoming stroke-play championship.

“We want to create awareness of our regional brand and also spark interest in the game of golf through the young souls that play and also through the parents,” remarked NCBA CEO Mark Anthony Muyobo at the press launch held at the club marina yesterday.

Theo said more than 50 players have registered with entries from 10 countries such as the USA, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Austria and Nigeria, expected.

“Unlike Uganda, participants from other countries have played through a Series organised by NCBA like Kenya or through points’ collection on the U.S. Kids Golf programme,” noted Theo.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) intends to use this event as a warm-up for its teenagers who will compete against 17 other countries when the country hosts the All Africa Junior Golf Championships days later at Kigo.

“This will be a very good test plan,” said UGU president Moses Matsiko, flanked by national juniors coach Flavia Namakula. “It’s a great opportunity for the team, it’s getting ready,” said the female professional.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Name: NCBA Uganda Juniors Golf Open

Date: April 8-10

Categories: 6-18 years

Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

Format of Play: Stroke-play