New pairings on cards at Entebbe Match-play Series

Change is life’s primary constant. Not many ably cope with it when it comes and so, there will be both good and bad disruptions as the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Series returns.

The championship’s Season VIII has a new title sponsor in Stanbic Bank after Uganda Breweries Limited brand Singleton ran the past seven seasons.

It means there will definitely be some new faces in the field which will enter to compete over the seven rounds of this four-ball better-ball knockout competition.

Primarily, the qualifying round at the par-71 course on Saturday will offer a chance for new pairings to compete while some older pairings just can’t make it.

“I unfortunately will miss the qualifier as I won’t be available,” one player Andrew Bugembe admitted. And with two other major events happening across the different clubs, the race for slots available for only 64 pairings will be interesting starting Saturday.

A field of more than 200 players is expected to grace the course. From here, collated nett scores for pairings will be made with the best 64 pairings earning slots into the first round due April 16.

Reigning champions Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira have a wildcard entry unless they choose to break their partnership and enter the qualifier.

Some older pairings are looking to gain momentum in the qualifier, for example brothers Micheal Sekadde and Ceaser Barole. “We are back stronger and ready to face the field,” said the latter.

“We are happy to be competing again,” noted Henry Ssali whose tournament partner is Darius Mugisha.

EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi last year took third place with Peter Magona after they beat Micheal Odur and Brian Manyindo 1-up via the second hole of the sudden-death play-off.

Walusimbi is unsure of his quest. “This year, I might not play in the main draw. I will be in the subsidiary,” he said, “If I do, definitely, I am not going in to be second. Whatever I am committing to, I give 100 percent.”

Whether it is mind games or not, a fresh field for the main competition is set to emerge. The field today will compete for a brand new Toyota Land cruiser staked by Cfao Motors for a hole-in-one prize on a selected par-3 Hole either on No.2, No.6, No.8, No.12 or No.16.

STANBIC ENTEBBE MATCH-PLAY GOLF SERIES

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 8th

Venue: Par-71 Entebbe Course

Field: 400 players

Platinum Sponsor: Stanbic Bank

Gold Sponsors: DStv for business, Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors

SEASON VIII ITINERARY

Mar 16: Qualifying round

Apr 16: Round One (64 Pairings)

May 11: Round Two (32 Pairings)

Jun 15: Round Three (16 Pairings)

Jul 6: Quarterfinals (8 Pairings)

Sept 14: Semi-finals

Oct 12: Final

SEASON VII SINGLETON CHALLENGE

FINAL: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira bt. Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu 3/2

3RD PLACE PLAY-OFF: Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona bt. Micheal Odur & Brian Manyindo 1-up (2nd s/d)

CAST OF EGC MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka