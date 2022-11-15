Nsubuga wins Kakira Golf Open

The 15th Kakira Golf Open tournament that attracted about 200 participants from golf clubs across the country was won by Godfrey Nsubuga.

Nsubuga who is from Mehta Golf Club Lugazi posted two-under par 70 in 18 holes making him the winner of the Kakira Golf Open 2022 that ended on Saturday in Jinja City.

Nsubuga won the 2022 Kakira Golf Open at the 9-hole of Jinja club.

He competed closely with Michael Tumusiime who plays for Entebbe Club scored 71 and followed by Lulet Sande of Jinja Golf Club who scored 72 as third winner.

The players under Uganda Professionals Golfers Association competed for Shs10m and was won by Tadeo Rodell Gaita who scored a total of 140 in 36 holes.

The annual event was organized by Jinja Club in partnership with Kakira Sugar Ltd and Corporation for Africa and Overseas(CFAO) Toyota Motors that has put a Toyota Belta worth Us$25,000 (Shs95m)for the lucky golfer who will play Hole-in one.

Unfortunately, none of the golfers made a hole-in-one to win the Toyota Belta from Corporation for Africa and Overseas(CFAO) worth US$25,000(Shs95m).

According to CFAO Motors National Customer Relations Manager Joweriah Butele the Toyota Belta is one of the new products of the company and since no lucky golfer won it will be taken back, however next year a different product will be introduced.