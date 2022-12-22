O’Sullivan delights in Entebbe’s grand Mugs triumph

Owing to his nature of work, James O’Sullivan has become a journeyman of sorts. Somehow, he keeps tabs with the game of golf.

And after three years, he looks to have settled in as a member of Entebbe Golf Club. Over the weekend, the United Nations investigator was crowned as the overall winner of the Entebbe Club Mugs for the year.

He returned a collated best score of 564 nett to emerge as the best player for the year across 12 Mugs played at the par-71 course.

“I am so happy to have won this,” the Irishman said. He played 10 of the 12 Mugs, missing the two but just eight rounds counted.

He was paired with his chaser Jacob Byamukama as well as the leading two ladies Bridget Basiima and Jovia Tugume and the quartet on Saturday was dubbed as the ‘pressure group’.

Regardless, O’Sullivan still got the edge and he finished five shots ahead of former chairman Peter Apell while Basiima finished on an aggregate 559 nett, 10 strokes better than lady captain Tugume.

“I didn’t expect to win. Nobody expects to win in golf,” O’Sullivan said after collecting his prize to accompany his air ticket to South Africa from Uganda Airlines.

“The big thing is the support and friendship you make in golf, Entebbe is a welcoming club. I have only been here for 15 months,” he added.

O’Sullivan has played golf for 20 years and been a member of five clubs in three different countries including the Netherlands.

His consistency with the Entebbe monthly Mugs has had his handicap drop from 20 at the start of the year to 15 currently.

For the December Mug, it was James Eyul who was the best player with a score of 67 nett on count-back off handicap 14.

ENTEBBE MUGS OF MUGS

2022 ORDER OF MERIT

MEN

James O’Sullivan 564 nett

Peter Apell 575 nett

Charles Kabunga 581 nett

Timothy Okanya 582 nett

Paul Habyarimana 584 nett

LADIES

Bridget Basiima 559 nett

Jovia Tugume 569 nett

Rita Apell 579 nett

Maxi Byenkya 590 nett

DECEMBER MUG OF MUGS

Overall winner: James Eyul 67 nett (c/b)

Ladies winner: Maxi Byenkya 67 nett

Seniors winner: Marin Etienne 68 nett

Guest winner: Keisha Kagoro 66 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Robbins Mwehairwe 67 nett

B: David Scanlon 67 nett