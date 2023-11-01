One-shot Open lead for Entebbe’s Mutebi

For the first time in a long time, golf is making Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi a very happy man.

The Entebbe-bred player is over the moon after he surprisingly found himself setting the pace after carding an opening round of four-under 67 for one-shot lead at the Entebbe Professionals Golf Open on Wednesday.

Mutebi returned to his residence in awe after producing his best competitive round since turning pro in 2019. “Not bad,” seemingly at a loss of words, he said last evening. “I did not expect to be in the lead. I just played my game.”

The man nicknamed ‘Deco’ after former FC Porto and Barcelona midfielder had a memorable outing at par-71 course in company of Ronald Otile and Kenyan Boniface Simwa.

Mutebi averages a cut twice every year from a litany of events over the past four years but his quest for the biggest cut of the Shs36m kitty was almost near-perfect.

He produced seven birdies on Holes par-5 No.1, No.7, No.15 and No.18, par-4s No.13 and No.14 as the par-3 No.16. Yet, he had bogeys on Holes par-4 No.17, par-3s No.2 and No.6.

“I three-putted on No.2 then missed the greens of No.6 and No.17,” Mutebi described his shortcomings.

Regardless: “I am very happy with my round,” he said. “I need to keep my score. My game was good, the drive and the shot game. I want to maintain it tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.

Mutebi leads a field which had nine others shooting under with Abraham Ainamani and Vincent Byamukama tied second on three-under 68.

Ainamani could have tied with Mutebi after sinking four birdies on Holes No.1, No.7, No.11 and No.15 but as he wound up to face the clubhouse, he sunk a bogey on the treacherous 17th green.

Byamukama had seven birdies and four bogeys on the day. The field of 42 men will be cut by half after Day Two action on Thursday.

ENTEBBE OPEN

DAY ONE PROS’ LEADERBOARD

1 Herman Mutebi (UGA) 67 -4

T2 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 68 -3

T3 Vincent Byamukama (UGA) 68 -3

T4 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 69 -2

T5 Canary Kabise (UGA) 69 -2

T6 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 69 -2

T7 James Koto (UGA) 69 -2

T8 Liberty Gumisa (ZIM) 70 -1

T9 Denis Anguyo (UGA) 70 -1