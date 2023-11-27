RC Kyadondo thrives at Annual Rotary Golf showpiece

Rotarians and golfers carried spirits of hope and belief towards a better humanity after they hit fundraising targets during the Annual Rotary Golf tournament played at Uganda Golf Club at the weekend.

The Rotary Club (RC) of Kyadondo spearheaded the organization of the event at Kitante on Friday afternoon and District Governor 9213 Edward Kakembo Nsubuga together with district members.

A field of about 120 players graced the par-72 course with a target to raise about $10000 (Shs37.5m) for proceeds and majority braved the rains, with RC Kyadondo emerging as the best team.

Led by former cricket boss Richard Mwami, their best four players polled a collated 95 points ahead of the RC Sssese which scored 65 points on the day.

Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami were the key architects of the victory, the former emerging as the best gross rotary player with a score of 84 gross.

Mwami, who played off handicap 12, carded 92 gross in second place. “We are regular golfers,” Mwami explained the victory.

“It was about holding out. The conditions were very wet so you needed to dig in. And we have experience in such conditions,” added the man who first played in 2002.

Despite the tough conditions, each round of golf contributed to the main cause, also sponsored by Ruparelia Group, NCBA Bank, I&M Bank and the Uganda Golf Union.

“We have seven focus areas including clean water, clean environment, maternal and child health,” Nsubuga stated. They have an annual target of $570,000.

RC Kyadondo supports Naigobia Primary School in Luuka district where they are building an early learning centre. They have also partnered with a vocational training institute to train about 40 unemployed youth in Kamwokya.

“Uganda has 9000 rotarians. If we are 40000 rotarians from Uganda, we shall make the world a better place than we found it,” he added.

Part of the process of collection for proceeds included buying a Shs50000 ticket into a raffle draw for an air ticket to Dubai which was won by Steven Kitonsa via number 00256.

ANNUAL ROTARY GOLF DAY

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Best Rotary Team: Rotary Club of Kyadondo 95 pts

Overall Individual Winner: Jerry Owachi 38 points (c/b)

Gross Winner (M): Micheal Tumusiime 75 gross

Gross Winner (L): Peace Kabasweka 77 gross

Gross Winner (Rotarian): Tony Kisadha 84 gross

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: David Lubega 36 pts (c/b)

B: Paul Karemera 36 pts (c/b)

C: David Wangolo 38 pts

LADIES

A: Gertrude Acato 35 pts

B: Josephine Babirye 31 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Micheal Tumusiime

L: Anne Abeja

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Seung Hee