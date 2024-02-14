Rejuvenated Rugumayo flies out for Magical Kenya Open

Uganda's professional golfer, Ronald Rugumayo, expressed optimism after receiving a timely boost of Shs18m from Absa Uganda to support his final preparations for the Magical Kenya Open.

This DP World Tour event is set to take place from March 21-25 at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rugumayo, making his fourth appearance at the prestigious event, will lead the 10-man Absa-sponsored team, which includes nine amateurs who secured their spots during the 2023 Absa Uganda Open Pro-Am event held at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course last October.

The Open was initiated in 1967 and Rugumayo’s first bow was in 2017 as an amateur after he won the Uganda Open.

High on confidence

"Expect a different Ronald," said the Tooro-bred golfer. "Over the last year, I have put in the hard yards to enhance my game, and the progress will be evident in various aspects, from fitness and mental approach to competitiveness. My goal is not just to make the cut; I aim to be one of the best African players in the event."

The 30-year-old added; “I have been on the Sunshine Tour and my confidence is high. My management team have also made many tweaks in the way I do things. They’re happy to remain behind the scenes. And my mentality is not going to be about making the cut but I want to be one of the best African players in the event.”

“Once again, I appreciate Absa Bank Uganda for coming forward to support both myself and the other players, and we are excited for the opportunity to give it our best and make the nation proud,” he said.

The Absa package covers flights and accommodation for the qualifying amateurs and selected clients. Rugumayo's sponsorship amounts to $4,745 (approximately Shs18m), covering his early travel to Kenya, practice, and all participation logistics in the full tournament.

The total sponsorship from Absa to the Ugandan contingent is Shs130m, an increase of Shs40m from the previous year.





Reward For Uganda Open Efforts. Michael Segwaya, Absa Bank Uganda’s Executive Director, shares a light moment with some of the top amateurs that will represent Uganda at the Magical Kenya Open soon after unveiling the bank’s kitty to the 10-man contingent that includes Rugumayo (not in pic). PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO







Supporting growth

“We are proud of the many accomplishments made by Uganda’s golf community as our players continue to demonstrate Uganda’s golf potential on the world stage. We are once again honoured to support their professional growth as part of our commitment to the advancement of the game of golf in Uganda in line with our purpose – which is to empower Africa’s tomorrow together, one story at a time," said Absa Bank Uganda’s Executive Director Michael Segwaya soon after handing over the dummy cheques and taking putting lessons from Rugumayo, who flies out on Friday.

The top nine amateurs from the Uganda Open Pro-Am event, a qualifier for the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am ticket, include Michael K. Musiime, Paul Habyarimana, Ivan Arinaitwe, Patricia Mbabazi, Emma Tayebwa, Wendy Angu’deyo, Michael Tumusiime, Alex Mango, and Bob Matsiko.

They will play a practice round at Karen Golf Club in Nairobi on February 20 before before rubbing shoulders with the world’s finest at Muthaiga on February 21 February in the glamour-filled Absa Pro-Am.

Elite crowd

UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala (38 points) finished in the top 10 at the qualifying Pro-Am, but will narrowly missed the trip based on countback rules.

Rugumayo earned his spot in the Magical Kenya Open through an impressive performance in the Safari Tour Series, accumulating 112 points.

He edged out fellow Ugandan David Kamulindwa by one point, securing one of the two spots reserved for non-Kenyans.

Kamulindwa, however, received a wild card entry from the organizers, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) and will too strut out his stuff at the biggest event on the continent that has attracted 140 players and has a prize money of $2.5m (an estimated Shs9.6b).

TEAM ABSA UGANDA

One Professional

Ronald Rugumayo 112 points

Top Nine Amateurs

Michael K. Musiime 44 points

Paul Habyarimana 43

Ivan Arinaitwe 40

Patricia Mbabazi 40

Emma Tayebwa 39

Wendy Angudeyo 39

Michael Tumusiime 38

Alex Mango 38