Rugumayo capitulation gifts Indiza record sixth Open title

Sometimes, sport narrows down to very small margins which mean everything. Ronald Rugumayo did not get much wrong but when his finishing went wayward, he surrendered his lead and subsequently lost the 18th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Golf Open title to Kenyan Dismas Indiza at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Saturday.

Leading the Open by a shot after garnering an aggregate nine-under par over three days, Rugumayo blew up the chance of becoming the first Ugandan to triumph at this championship in nine years when he carded a wobbly final round of one-over 73.

Six titles and counting

Yet, Indiza, who had been trailing by three shots before start of Saturday, maximized his presence in the second pressure group to shoot five-under 67 and win the tournament for a record sixth time by three shots.

The 54-year-old showed that old is gold after he added to his 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2018 titles by finishing on an aggregate score of 11-under 277 thereby taking Shs21m - the biggest share of the Shs100m kitty.

“I am so happy to win this tournament,” a humbled Indiza said moments after receiving his trophy from chief guest Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matsiko and Uganda Breweries Limited managing director Andrew Kilonzo.

Shs50000 input

His sense of style is not so appeasing, yes. And he doesn’t mind. But Indiza's mark of discipline arguably makes him the greatest professional golfer in the region.

Indiza often drives his car from Mumias town in Kakamega, western Kenya to Uganda but this time, he devised means to UGC at Kitante. “Fuel is now high. Car insurance is high now. I used only 2000 Kenya Shillings (Shs51000) to come here,” said the man who has been a pro golfer for 35 years.

“I didn’t have a sponsor. I came here where I knew 70 percent of the pros were playing well. Younger pro players must work hard. You can’t play shortcuts. You must play eight hours on the golf course every day.”

For all his six triumphs at the Uganda Pro Open, this was different. “This one was a softer one,” Indiza admitted. “I was not under pressure, I was enjoying myself,” he said of the second pressure group which comprised Namibian Paulino Kasoma and Ugandan Marvin Kibirige.

Fiery start

Indiza had a blistering start to the chase and he was five-under for the day when he fired eagle, birdie, birdie, par and birdie on the opening five holes.

Rugumayo in the main pressure group behind with three others Rwandan Celestin Nsanzuwera, Kenyan Njoroge Kibugu and David Kamulindwa, had also scored birdies on par-5 Holes No.1 and No.5, implying they were tied at that stage.

But Rugumayo, who also tied second in Kigo last year, had the gallery split up when he bogeyed the next par-3 Hole No.6 to leave Indiza leading by a shot.

The latter moved to a two-shot advantage with a birdie on the descending par-5 Hole No.8. With the gallery scattered, the pace of the main group declined, Rugumayo got lost within the thick of the pressure.

When Indiza bogeyed the short par-3 Hole No.9, it mattered less because he moved to a three-shot lead when Rugumayo putted four times for a double-bogey moments later on the same hole, leaving many with palms on their heads.

Double-bogey worth Shs10m

That moment had the Open clearly slip away from Rugumayo. The impact of that hole can be quantified to a Shs10m loss in the prize money structure. “My putter was cold the entire week. And that’s my responsibility as a player to fix it,” Rugumayo would later say.

Both Indiza and Rugumayo bogeyed the par-3 Hole No.11 but the latter was slowing down in speed, decision making and vigour. Indiza birdied par-5 Hole No.13 and when the partisan gallery celebrated his approach shot to the white flag on the par-4 Hole No.16 green which he also birdied, there were immediate roars for Rugumayo’s eagle on the 13th green far away.

Indiza bogeyed the par-3 Hole No.17 and while he returned to late lunch at the UGC club house, now charged Rugumayo needed to overturn a two-shot deficit with four holes to go. He instead bogeyed on the tough 18th green, thereby tying with Kasoma in second place.

“I didn’t think about winning because I knew Rugumayo was winning. I knew maybe he would birdie Holes No.13, No.14. This (Kitante) course is mine. This one, I can chew. Only No.5, No.7, No.12, No.15, No.16… if you get par, par you’re okay,” Indiza added.

“I gave everything my best and that’s all we can ask. I would have loved to see myself win (for Uganda, my team and fans), but be rest assured our, time is coming,” Rugumayo stated.

A total 11 Ugandans made the cut but considering two were amateur players in Godfrey Nsubuga and Ibrahim Bagalana, only nine took a share of the prize money.

18TH JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA PROFESSIONALS GOLF OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 72 67 71 67 277 -11

T2 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 67 69 71 73 280 -8

T2 Paulino Kasoma (NAM) 70 69 71 70 280 -8

4 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 73 69 71 68 281 -7

T5 Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 73 69 71 69 282 -6

T5 Njoroge Kibugu (KEN) 70 69 69 74 282 -6

7 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 69 69 71 74 283 -5

T8 Celestin Nsanzuwera (RWA) 69 68 72 76 285 -3

T8 Jeff Kubwa (KEN) 71 73 73 68 285 -3

10 Godfrey Nsubuga* (UGA) 71 72 71 72 286 -2

12 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 70 71 76 71 288 0

T13 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 73 70 70 76 289 +1

T13 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 73 73 70 73 289 +1

T17 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 73 70 69 78 290 +2

T25 James Koto (UGA) 74 71 74 74 293 +5

T25 Silver Opio (UGA) 74 68 78 73 293 +5

28 Ibrahim Bagalana* (UGA) 72 72 74 76 294 +6

T13 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 73 73 70 73 289 +1

T17 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 73 70 69 78 290 +2

T25 James Koto (UGA) 74 71 74 74 293 +5

T25 Silver Opio (UGA) 74 68 78 73 293 +5