Rugumayo dances with Big Boys for $2.5m purse

The memory of Ronald Rugumayo’s heroics at the Magical Kenya Open is still fresh for the global golf audience.

Rugumayo became the first Ugandan ever to make the cut on the DP World Tour during the event at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi three months ago.

He shook the entire globe, evoking feedback from top pro golfers like Tony Finau, Thomas Bjørn and Pablo Larrazabal among others.

“Everything changed apart from me. My social media changed, the Kenya Open was a stepping stone for me,” Rugumayo admitted in a recent chat.

After Nairobi, Rugumayo landed an invite from the DP World Tour and on Thursday, he will play his first-ever tournament outside Africa.

The 31-year-old is part of the 156-man field which will contest for the biggest share of the $2.5m (Shs9.549b) purse during the European Open at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

“I am living my dream. I have always dreamt of playing out of Africa,” he told this paper. “My first ambition is to put up a great performance. I am sure more things are coming.”

To make it to Hamburg, Rugumayo was supported by sponsor RwandAir with a flight package of $5000 (Shs19m). “Rugumayo is one of the African players that are on another level,” said RwandAir’s country manager Vennah Mukumburwa.

“We started on the regional level but we are now looking beyond. We are also looking to sponsor some of his other tournaments in Paris this June,” she added.

Perfect swing. Rugumayo will need to hit long yards for a chance.

“I will keep flying the dream of Africa on the course as my sponsor RwandAir’s slogan says,” Rugumayo reacted. Even on the course, Rugumayo feels set.

Elite company

He had a practice round on Tuesday in company of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and he will play alongside world number 49 Englishman Joe Dean and Spaniard Sebastian Garcia, ranked 88th.

“I am well prepared for this event. My manager, fitness coach, short game coach and mental coach have been there for me. I am going there to represent Uganda and Africa,” he added.

His caddie Francis Thabo and short game and putting coach Robbie Stewart will hope they work on course for the entire weekend.

DP WORLD TOUR GOLF

EUROPEAN OPEN TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Dates: May 30 - Jun 2

Course: Green Eagle Golf Courses

Location: Winsen, Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $2.5m (Shs9.549b)

Reigning Champion: Tom McKibbin (N. Ireland)

Rugumayo’s Day 1 Tee time: 2.30pm (EAT)

TEE-OFF TIME (THURSDAY)

2:30PM: Ronald Rugumayo (UGA), Joe Dean (ENG), Sebastian Garcia (ESP)

RUGUMAYO AT A GLANCE

Full Names: Ronald Rugumayo

Born: December 28, 1992

Birth Place: Fort Portal, Uganda

World Ranking: 2516th

Started Golf: 2002

Sponsors: RwandAir, Callaway

Parents: Bernadette Kajumba & John Rwabwogo (RIP)

National Team: 2010-18 (9 years)