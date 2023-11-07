Rugumayo eyes top prize at Chief Ikenna Classic

Uganda’s journeyman professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo will not rest until he ticks his Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) boxes.

His game has grown leaps and bounds and that is one thing everyone that watched the 18th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Golf Open at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante witnessed firsthand despite the Tooro-bred man failing to stave off ‘eternal’ enemy Dismas Indiza of Kenya who swaggered to his record sixth title two weeks ago.

It was a perfect consolation for Rugumayo who was left powerless as his short game – primarily his putter – deserted him on the final day of the prestigious Ugandan event.

The 30-year-old Rugumayo was inconsolable and even failed to enjoy the niceties of the 19th hole that evening, opting for an early night. Having been drawn in the Entebbe Open, Rugumayo took the advice of his management team and sat it out to reignite the machine.

Week of roars

“The Uganda Open was a week of roaring golf and I needed a break to recollect and refresh,” said Rugumayo after a practice round at Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt located in River State, Nigeria.

Rugumayo is treading in unfamiliar territory but was an early bird to the Oga Land to adapt to the challenging par-70 18-hole course designed by Thomas Collins in 1928.

He will be the only Ugandan fray in the much-anticipated fourth edition of the Chief Ikenna Okafor Golf Classic that boasts of a cash pot of N22m (about Shs105m) for the professionals with the winner estimated to walk away with N4m (an estimated Shs18m) and an additional goodie in a brand new Toyota Prado.

Chief Okafor, who is the Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Port Harcourt-based Keves Global Leasing Limited, is looked at as a philanthropist and referred to as ‘man of the people’ by most Nigerians.

Debut time

“When I got the invite to play at a tournament organised by such a big man who is passionate about golf, I didn’t think twice. I knew it was time for me to make a debut in Nigeria.

“Now it is going to be all about going back to my processes and following them to the script. I need to start well, it is something I have been working on and hopeful we can continue to see the results,” added the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa and RwandAir sponsored athlete.

“I also want to work on my finishing. My game has overseen some improvements but there is still work to be done. We will get there. One day I promise to win a big event for my country.”

On such a tight course, Rugumayo must unleash his ‘A’ game first to make the cut and second to stay in contention for the top prize at the back end of the tourney whose top 35 finishers after Day Two will be eligible to partake in the cash sharing.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Event: Chief Ikenna Okafor Birthday Golf Classic

Edition: Fourth

Dates: November 8-11, 2023

Venue: Python Golf Club, Port Harcourt

Course Par: 70

Country: Nigeria

Professionals’ Kitty: N22 Million (Shs105m)

Pro Winners Prize: N4 Million (Shs21m)

Additional Goodie: Toyota Prado