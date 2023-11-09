Rugumayo tied third on Day One of Chief Ikenna Classic

Ugandan professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo is five shots off the pace after returning one-under 71 on Day One of the Chief Ikenna Okafor Birthday Classic at Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in Nigeria on Wednesday.

Rugumayo’s topsy-turvy round had three birdies only to be foiled by two bogeys at the Shs100m cash-rich event that has attracted 108 elite players from the continent.

“This is a good start,” said the RwandAir and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa sponsored star athlete whose previous downfalls and failure to make money cuts can be attributed to horrible opening rounds.

“I got birdies on No.7, 8 and 16 but also messed up with bogeys on No.9 and 15. My game plan is to play smart and create chances for myself in the next three rounds. The course is playing well but it is just too hot here.”

The man nicknamed Mayo is tied third with the Nigerian trio of Martin Odoh, Solomon Ideriah and Andrew Odoh Oche with pre-event favourite Vincent Torgah of Ghana in second place after finishing on two-under par 70.

The current leader of the Nigeria Tour, Francis Epe enjoyed fine touch in the opening round with a superb return of six-under 66 to open up a four-shot lead.

“Our goal is to create a platform to expose and celebrate the leading professional golfers on the continent, and I must say some of the best are in Nigeria. And we hope that this event will also become the biggest reward for their talents as well,” tournament sponsor and host Chief Ikenna Okafor, who will be celebrating his 51st birthday this month, remarked on the purpose of the tourney in its fourth edition.

CHIEF IKENNA CLASSIC

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

Epe Francis (Nigeria) -6 66

Torgah Vincent (Ghana) -2 70

Odoh Martin (Nigeria) -1 71

Ideriah Solomon (Nigeria) -1 71

Odoh Andrew Oche (Nigeria) -1 71